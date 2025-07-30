Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 7pm
LIVE: UK airports delayed after flights grounded over radar issues
30 July 2025, 16:39 | Updated: 30 July 2025, 17:27
UK airports grounded all departing flights following a radar failure affecting the wider London area.
The issue is set to leave passengers facing major delays, with details suggesting a widespread issue affecting London Air Traffic Control.
Air traffic control provider Nats said it is limiting the number of aircraft which can fly in the "London control area".
The technical issue relates to Nats’ control centre in Swanwick, Hampshire.
Gatwick airport said it is affecting all outbound flights across the UK.
Several flights scheduled to arrive at UK airports are being forced to conduct holding patterns or divert elsewhere.
Passenger 'very frustrated' and 'stuck on plane' after diversion to Paris
Valentina Balsarin was flying from Milan to Heathrow with her boyfriend, Stefano, when she was diverted to Paris.
Balsarin was meant to catch a connecting flight to New York in two hours - but doubts she will catch it now.
"When the cabin crew announced the diversion I thought it was just for like 30 minutes. But then they said two hours!"
"I knew I would have missed my flight to New York.
"Now we are still stuck on the plane and no one is giving us any information or news about what’s going on and when we will depart again."
Balsarin was on a holiday with her boyfriend.
Air traffic capacity 'returns to normal'
Air traffic control provider NATS reports that this "systems are fully operational and air traffic capacity is returning to normal.
"Departures at all airports have resumed and we are working with affected airlines and airports to clear the backlog safely."
Confusion remains over the impact of delays on passengers.
Passengers stuck on tarmac at Heathrow
Newcastle International Airport and London Stansted reports delays
Newcastle International Airport issued a statement: "An issue in London’s airspace is impacting national airport operations and all departures are currently suspended.
"We will provide an update in due course."
London Stansted said: "Passengers due to travel are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for updates to their flights".
Delayed flights depart Gatwick and Heathrow
Flight data shows planes have departed from Gatwick and Heathrow.
An easyJet flight has just taken off from Gatwick for Mykonos, with more lining up to leave.
It's believed the flight was delayed by more than two hours.
Heathrow has confirmed flights have resumed.
"We are advising passengers to check with their airline before travelling," a spokesperson for the airport has said.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Passengers diverted across Europe
Jermain Jackman was flying back from Turkey to Gatwick when he was diverted to Geneva.
"We were then informed by the pilot while over Switzerland that Gatwick isn’t accepting flights right now," he said.
"They down have enough fuel to wait that long so we need to land in Geneva."
He spoke to LBC while stuck on the plane, grounded in Switzerland.
Diversions reported at Manchester Airport
Manchester Airport has reported air traffic control issues.
Technical issues 'resolved'
Engineers at Air traffic control provider Nats said their system has been restored.
Confusion remains over the impact of delays and diversions on passengers.
Passenger: 'There's a queue of flights'
One passenger, stranded aboard a Gatwick-bound flight at Italy's Treviso airport in Venice, told LBC the captain had told passengers: "traffic control over London is blocked".
She said the captain announced there would be a queue of flights when they reach London Airspace.
A 'technical issue' grounds flights in Heathrow, Gatwick and Edinburgh
In a statement, a London Gatwick spokesperson said: "A technical issue impacting NATS is affecting all outbound flights across the UK.
"There are currently no departures from London Gatwick while the situation is being resolved.
"We are working with NATS to resume flights as quickly as possible. Inbound flights are still landing at the airport. Passengers should check the status of their flights with their airline."