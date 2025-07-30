Live

LIVE: UK airports delayed after flights grounded over radar issues

Flights across the UK are being disrupted after air traffic control provider Nats suffered a technical problem. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

UK airports grounded all departing flights following a radar failure affecting the wider London area.

The issue is set to leave passengers facing major delays, with details suggesting a widespread issue affecting London Air Traffic Control.

Air traffic control provider Nats said it is limiting the number of aircraft which can fly in the "London control area".

The technical issue relates to Nats’ control centre in Swanwick, Hampshire.

Gatwick airport said it is affecting all outbound flights across the UK.

Several flights scheduled to arrive at UK airports are being forced to conduct holding patterns or divert elsewhere.