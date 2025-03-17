Albanian criminal 'avoids deportation because video calls would be ‘harsh’ on stepson'

By Asher McShane

An Albanian criminal was allowed to remain in the UK after a judge ruled that long-distance Zoom calls would be ‘too harsh’ on his stepson.

Dritan Mazreku, 29, took on a ‘paternal role’ for his son, 15, when he entered a relationship with the boys mother 10 years ago, a tribunal heard.

He was later jailed and faced deportation, but a judge ruled he could remain in the country because it would be ‘unduly harsh’ on his stepson if he was removed, the Telegraph reports.

The judge said that “modern means” of communication were “no substitute” for physical presence and visiting Albania regularly would be ‘unmanageable’.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper argued against the decision and said that he could continue to support his stepson from Albania, but this was dismissed and he was allowed to stay in the UK.

It comes after a criminal avoided deportation because his son didn’t like foreign chicken nuggets.

It is not clear what crime Mazreku committed, however he was left facing deportation. The Home Secretary appealed the decision, arguing that the judge had erred in law.

“Limited weight can be given to [Mazreku] keeping his stepson safe bearing in mind his conviction.” It was argued that he did not provide support to his stepson during his incarceration or during a period of separation from the boy’s mother.

However the decision not to deport him was upheld.