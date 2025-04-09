Aldi issues urgent 'do not eat' warning as supermarket pulls popular product over 'contamination risk'

By Danielle de Wolfe

Aldi has issued an urgent 'do not eat' warning after the retailer pulled a popular potato products from its supermarket shelves over the risk of contamination.

A popular dinner staple, the recall affects the 'Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter' side dishes sold in the brand's UK stores.

The product is thought to contains traces of milk, does not have the ingredient listed on its label.

The supermarket confirmed fears that packs of potatoes may contain hidden milk traces, posing a risk to those with an allergy or intolerance to milk.

Aldi said the recall only affected its 385g pack of the popular new potatoes.

It highlighted that the recall only impacts the batch of potatoes with the code 4061463488152 whose best before date reads: April 12.

It follows the urgent recall of the brand's popular Spanish-style crisps, after a similar milk warning, alongside potentially containing soya - neither of which were disclosed on the packaging.

Aldi said: "Our supplier is recalling Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter because it contains the allergen milk which is not listed on the packaging.

"Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

"We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation."

The warning was issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which publishes alerts and warnings of product recalls.

People who are unable to drink or eat milk are either allergic to proteins in cow's milk or they are unable to digest the sugar in the product - otherwise referred to as a lactose intolerance.