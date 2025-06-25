Aasmah Mir 1pm - 4pm
Aldi issues urgent recall as it pulls cupboard staple from shelves over allergy risk
25 June 2025, 13:04
Aldi has recalled one of its own brand products which could affect people with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
The product in question is certain batches of the supermarket's Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter, which is being pulled from shelves because milk is not mentioned on the label.
The potatoes that have been recalled have a use by date up to and including July 1, 2025 and are 385g.
Customers have been advised to look out for the barcodes 4061463488152 or 4061463488190 and been advised to not consume the product if they have already bought it.
Tuesday 24 June 2025 - Aldi recalls Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/EiWbo9tA8C pic.twitter.com/2k4fSE3twx— Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 24, 2025
Instead, they should return the item to the store they purchased it from for a full refund.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued an alert about the recall in which it said: "Aldi is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall."
Aldi published a statement on its website apologising for any inconvenience.
In April, these particular potatoes also had to be recalled by Aldi due to incorrect labelling.