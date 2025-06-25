Aldi issues urgent recall as it pulls cupboard staple from shelves over allergy risk

25 June 2025, 13:04

Aldi is recalling Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Aldi is recalling Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

By Danielle Desouza

Aldi has recalled one of its own brand products which could affect people with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The product in question is certain batches of the supermarket's Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter, which is being pulled from shelves because milk is not mentioned on the label.

The potatoes that have been recalled have a use by date up to and including July 1, 2025 and are 385g.

Customers have been advised to look out for the barcodes 4061463488152 or 4061463488190 and been advised to not consume the product if they have already bought it.

Instead, they should return the item to the store they purchased it from for a full refund.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued an alert about the recall in which it said: "Aldi is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall."

Customers have been advised to not eat Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter from Aldi, if they have purchased them. Picture: Google
Customers have been advised to not eat Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter from Aldi, if they have purchased them. Picture: Google.

Aldi published a statement on its website apologising for any inconvenience.

In April, these particular potatoes also had to be recalled by Aldi due to incorrect labelling.

