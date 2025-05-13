All the shops that Iceland is closing

13 May 2025, 18:26 | Updated: 13 May 2025, 18:28

Iceland has said it will be closing shops in some parts of the country. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Iceland has announced that it will be closing two supermarkets this summer despite having previously announced plans to expand in the UK.

The frozen food retailer will close one shop in Kent in June and then another in Scotland in July, according to reports in the Mail.

Having closed half a dozen shops in 2023, Iceland has more recently appeared on the frontfoot, stating it would open 20 shops this year.

Chairman of Iceland Richard Walker stated last year that he was wanting to get behind Labour for the general election.

He told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “It's clear the Conservative party have failed the nation, they are out of touch with the needs of everyday people, drifting further to the right, the country is in a much worse state than it was 14 years ago.”

He added: "Labour have moved towards the centrist pragmatic values and principles I've held. Business likes objectives... I think those (five missions) are the right ones for more customers".

Where is Iceland closing supermarkets?

The stores that have been earmarked for closure are:

  • Margate: College Square - June 21
  • Inverness: Rose Street - July 12

Iceland has not announced why these two will be closing but statements have been given to put some information across.

"We can confirm our Iceland store located at Rose Street, Inverness, is scheduled to close on 12th July 2025. Our store colleagues will enter into a consultation process and will be offered opportunities at surrounding stores where possible,” a statement read.

About Margate, the statement added: “Our store colleagues have entered into a consultation process and have been offered opportunities at surrounding stores where possible.”

