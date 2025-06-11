'Too much screen time, not enough play': Calls to ban ‘No Ball Games’ signs to reduce children's reliance on smartphones

The Government is being urged to create child-friendly playful neighbourhoods and disrupt the “addictive grip” of smartphones on children’s lives.

Closures of playgrounds, busier roads, shortened school break times and the dominance of screentime have restricted children’s opportunities to play, a report has suggested.

Urgent action is needed to create more opportunities for children to play outdoors and away from digital devices and social media, according to a report by the Raising the Nation Play Commission inquiry.

It warned: “Too many of our children are spending their most precious years sedentary, doomscrolling on their phones and often alone, while their health and wellbeing deteriorates.”

The commission was chaired by Paul Lindley, founder of organic baby food manufacturer Ella’s Kitchen, in partnership with the Centre for Young Lives think tank, which was co-founded by the former children’s commissioner for England Baroness Anne Longfield.

It has called on the Government to establish a National Play Strategy for England, backed by an annual £125 million investment and led by a “minister for play”.

The strategy should include a commitment to a “step-change” in the quantity and quality of children’s use of digital devices through stronger regulation, public engagement and information, and addressing addictive “push” factors that have driven children online, the report added.

The inquiry has called on the Government to raise the digital age of consent to 16 and introduce a ban on smartphones in schools during the school day.

It added that it should become easier for parents to organise “safe play” in their streets, and there should be a national ban on “No Ball Games” signs.

A poll of 2,000 parents in England, commissioned by the inquiry, suggested that 55% of parents believe their youngest child plays outside less than they did when they were children.

Around three in four (76%) parents agree that people are generally less accepting of children playing outside on the street than when they were a child, according to the poll.

The Raising the Nation Play Commission brought together 19 expert commissioners to conduct a year-long inquiry into how play can be restored to every childhood in England.

“It is no coincidence that the least happy generation, the generation with the highest rates of obesity and rising ill health, is the generation that plays less and less.

“As we have heard from a swathe of experts and professionals working with children over the last year, play is being squeezed out of childhoods, with drastic implications for children, our economy and public services.

“With so much at stake children really have everything to play for: their health, wellbeing, happiness, learning, and development depends on our ability to reignite the role of play.

“This report provides a blueprint for how we can get children playing again and also tackle the scourge of addictive doomscrolling, so we can prevent future generations from becoming glued to screens.”

Technology Secretary Pete Kyle has indicated he is considering an “app cap” for children.

On Sunday, the minister signalled he was looking at measures to restrict the amount of time children spend on their phones, including through a possible 10pm curfew.

Mr Lindley, chairman of the Raising the Nation Play Commission, said: “Creating truly playful communities is not just about better street design, traffic management, and reduced crime, but also about a reversal of the growing culture of intolerance towards children playing.

“This will also encourage more parents to have confidence they can let their children play out more freely, in the knowledge that their children will be both having a great time and are also safe.

“We need to give our children back the time, space, opportunity, freedom – and the right – to play again.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the vital importance of play and access to nature as part of children’s development and wellbeing as we strive to create the healthiest and happiest generation of children ever.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are setting young people up to achieve and thrive – both inside and outside the classroom.

“We have given hundreds of thousands of children the tools to turn their grey school spaces green as part of our National Education Nature Park, we are opening up grassroots sports to all with £100 million investment in facilities and we are working with experts to develop a framework to improve access to activities outside of school.

“Schools already have the power to completely ban phones in the classroom and the overwhelming majority – 99.8% of primary schools and 90% of secondary schools – limit or restrict use.

“And from July, new rules under the Online Safety Act will require social media platforms to protect children in the UK from seeing harmful content online.”