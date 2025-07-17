Fiona Phillips’ husband Martin Frizell says she feels ‘pushed aside’ and criticises ‘ageism’ shown towards Alzheimer’s sufferers

17 July 2025, 11:33

Fiona Phillips and Martin Frizell attend the funeral service of Derek Draper at St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose Hill, north west London.
Martin Frizell, said Fiona Phillips feels "pushed aside" and criticised "ageism" shown towards Alzheimer’s sufferers. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Husband of broadcaster Fiona Phillips, Martin Frizell, told LBC about the 'invisible epidemic' as his partner lives with early-onset Alzheimer's.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Journalist Fiona Phillips was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimers in 2023, aged 61.

Her husband, Martin Frizell, said Mrs Phillips feels "pushed aside" and criticised "ageism" shown towards Alzheimer’s sufferers.

Mr Frizell, a TV producer and editor, said support needs to be for people of all ages, not just the elderly.

This comes as Mrs Phillips has written a new book, detailing what life is like living with the condition. Mr Frizell has contributed excerpts.

"The more I wrote and thought about it, the more angry I became that it is basically an invisible epidemic," he said.

"You're pushed aside once you get it. And I hate to say I think there's just a lot of ageism at play there."

"The Prince of Egypt" - Gala Night - VIP Arrivals
He said that, especially for someone who served the public for so long, she deserves the best care and compassion. Picture: Getty

He said that, especially for someone who served the public for so long, she deserves the best care and compassion.

Mr Frizell argued: "If you have a child, as we know, there's a midwife or there's a nurse who will come and do a home visit.

"Why is there not like a home visit when you're diagnosed with Alzheimer's, that someone actually comes to your house, see what you need?"

He pointed out that if you were forced to give up your job to care for a partner, and you still are of working age, you are entitled to the carers allowance.

Getting £83 a week, Mr Frizell said that working 35 hours earns you just £2.30 an hour.

This Morning editor, Martin Frizell arrives at Television Centre, White City in London.
This Morning editor, Martin Frizell arrives at Television Centre, White City in London. Picture: Alamy

He said the early signs of the condition included mood swings, out of character behaviour, and panic attacks.

Mr Frizell hoped it was menopause and what was brain fog was actually Alzheimer's.

He said: "She's a very whip smart, modern woman. And the thing that really gets her is when she sees other people on telly. If she's watching telly of a day, she's just frustrated that she's not doing that again."

He continued: "There is some support for the elderly, but there's no support, really, for Fiona and myself and people like us."

Mr Frizell concluded: "You're not alone. You're absolutely not alone. And so many people have contacted me since they knew this was coming out, and it's very encouraging."

He advised that no matter what age you are, start to develop a hobby or a passion.

Fiona Phillips wrote the book with Alison Phillips, who was her editor at the Daily Mirror. Mrs Phillips was a columnist at the paper for 10 years.

"Fiona Phillips: Remember When" is out today (17th July).

