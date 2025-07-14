Amazon delivery driver dies after train hits van at level crossing

14 July 2025, 06:12

The Amazon delivery driver died after the train hit his van on a level crossing
The Amazon delivery driver died after the train hit his van on a level crossing. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An Amazon delivery driver has died after their van was hit by a train at a level crossing in Kent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

British Transport Police said it was called to the railway line in Tonge, near Sittingbourne, shortly after 12.45pm on Sunday following reports of a train striking a van.

Local police, ambulance and fire and rescue services also attended, but the person died at the scene.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show a large fire producing black smoke in a rural area lined with trees, while other images showed helicopters landing on fields next to the railway line.

Southeastern Railway, which runs services on the line, said major disruption was expected until the end of the day.

Services running between Gillingham and Faversham reopened shortly after 8.30pm.

No one else was injured in the incident.

An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement: “This is a terrible incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the delivery driver’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“We will work with police and the delivery service provider as they investigate.”

It is understood the victim was delivering Amazon parcels when the incident happened.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

A witness working nearby told the Daily Mirror the van had stopped on the track.

They said: “He had got out to close the first gate and was getting back into the van when the train hit.”

David Davidson, chief operating officer at Southeastern Railway, said: “A train was involved in a collision with a van at a level crossing near Teynham earlier this afternoon.

“We are working with the emergency services and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) following this incident.”

In a later update, Mr Davidson said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that the driver of the road vehicle involved in the collision with a train earlier today has tragically died.

“Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“No one else was injured in the incident. We are working hard to reopen the line later this evening and expect to run a full service tomorrow.”

Replacement buses were running between Gillingham and Faversham and Sittingbourne and Sheerness-on-Sea with the line still blocked, while ticket acceptance was in place on other Southeastern high-speed trains, Thameslink and Fast Track buses, Mr Davidson said.

Passengers on the train involved in the crash were transferred on to another train and taken to Sittingbourne for onward travel.

Kent Police said it was called to a report of the collision at a level crossing in Lower Road, Teynham, at 12.43pm, and that patrols remain at the scene.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said crews including its Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene, and were joined by regional Air Ambulance providers.

