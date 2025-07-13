Amazon driver killed after train crashes into van at level crossing

A person has died after a train collision. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

An Amazon delivery driver has died after a van was struck by a train at a level crossing in Kent on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the railway line in Tonge, near Sittingbourne, shortly after 12.45pm, following reports that a van had been hit by a train, British Transport Police confirmed.

Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene, but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

An Amazon spokesman told LBC: "This is a terrible incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the delivery driver’s family and loved ones during this difficult time."

He added: "We will work with police and the delivery service provider as they investigate."

The incident is now under investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), and no rail services are currently operating through the area..

A Southeastern high speed javelin train. Picture: Alamy

Footage posted on social media appeared to show thick black smoke rising from a fire near the tracks in a rural, tree-lined area. Other images showed helicopters landing in nearby fields to assist emergency crews

David Davidson, chief operating officer at Southeastern Railway, which operates trains on the affected line, said: “A train was involved in a collision with a van at a level crossing near Teynham earlier this afternoon.

“We are working with the emergency services and the RAIB following this incident.

“Passengers on the train involved have been transferred on to another train and taken to Sittingbourne for onward travel.

“Trains are currently unable to run through the area and replacement buses are currently running between Gillingham and Faversham and Sittingbourne and Sheerness-on-Sea.”

Mr Davidson said ticket acceptance was in place on other Southeastern high-speed trains, Thameslink and Fast Track buses between Gravesend and Ebbsfleet to help customers complete their journeys.

He added the rail operator was working with the RAIB to understand the cause of the incident and reopen the line “as soon as possible”.

Kent Police said it was called to a report of the collision at a level crossing in Lower Road, Teynham, at 12.43pm, and that patrols remain at the scene.

South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.