Amazon driver killed after train crashes into van at level crossing

13 July 2025, 21:10 | Updated: 13 July 2025, 21:18

A person has died after a train collision.
A person has died after a train collision. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

An Amazon delivery driver has died after a van was struck by a train at a level crossing in Kent on Sunday afternoon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emergency services were called to the railway line in Tonge, near Sittingbourne, shortly after 12.45pm, following reports that a van had been hit by a train, British Transport Police confirmed.

Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene, but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

An Amazon spokesman told LBC: "This is a terrible incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the delivery driver’s family and loved ones during this difficult time."

He added: "We will work with police and the delivery service provider as they investigate."

The incident is now under investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), and no rail services are currently operating through the area..

Read more: Arizona resident dies from the plague, health officials say

Read more: Man, 50, dies and others seriously injured following five-vehicle collision on the M1

A Southeastern high speed javelin train.
A Southeastern high speed javelin train. Picture: Alamy

Footage posted on social media appeared to show thick black smoke rising from a fire near the tracks in a rural, tree-lined area. Other images showed helicopters landing in nearby fields to assist emergency crews

David Davidson, chief operating officer at Southeastern Railway, which operates trains on the affected line, said: “A train was involved in a collision with a van at a level crossing near Teynham earlier this afternoon.

“We are working with the emergency services and the RAIB following this incident.

“Passengers on the train involved have been transferred on to another train and taken to Sittingbourne for onward travel.

“Trains are currently unable to run through the area and replacement buses are currently running between Gillingham and Faversham and Sittingbourne and Sheerness-on-Sea.”

Mr Davidson said ticket acceptance was in place on other Southeastern high-speed trains, Thameslink and Fast Track buses between Gravesend and Ebbsfleet to help customers complete their journeys.

LBC has contacted Amazon for comment.

He added the rail operator was working with the RAIB to understand the cause of the incident and reopen the line “as soon as possible”.

Kent Police said it was called to a report of the collision at a level crossing in Lower Road, Teynham, at 12.43pm, and that patrols remain at the scene.

South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.

Latest News

See more Latest News

England's Beth Mead celebrates scoring their side's fifth goal of the game during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

England reach quarter-finals of Women's Euros with 6-1 victory over Wales

John Kennedy, Midge Ure, Harvey Goldsmith and Sir Bob Geldof attend a gala performance of 'Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical'.

Bob Geldof says Live Aid still resonates today 40 years on from benefit concert

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to win the men's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz to win men's Wimbledon final

Heatwave Continues in London

Parts of UK hit year’s highest temperatures before heatwave starts to cool

Boris Johnson partied at a nightclub in Capri.

Boris Johnson belts out karaoke and swigs champagne as he lives it up on Italy holiday

Liverpool fans pay tribute to Liverpool player Diogo Jota ahead of the pre-season friendly match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston.

Liverpool pay emotional tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of first friendly since footballer's death

World News

See more World News

At least 19 other Palestinians were killed across Gaza on Sunday, officials said.

IDF admits 'technical error' after ten people, including children, killed while fetching water

6 hours ago

Colonel Ivan Voronich, head of an SBU intelligence Special Operations Centre, was shot dead by a silenced pistol in Kyiv on Thursday.

Putin hit squad ‘eliminated’ after broad daylight murder of top Ukrainian special forces chief

7 hours ago

The sunset over a bay with fishing boats anchored in it.

British tourist dies after falling from balcony in Malta

23 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News