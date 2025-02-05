Money seized from self-proclaimed 'misogynist' Andrew Tate to be used to support victims of violence against women

5 February 2025, 14:36 | Updated: 5 February 2025, 14:44

Money seized from Youtuber and self-proclaimed 'misogynist' Andrew Tate to be used to support victims of violence against women and girls
Money seized from Youtuber and self-proclaimed 'misogynist' Andrew Tate to be used to support victims of violence against women and girls. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Money seized from controversial influencer and self-proclaimed "misogynist" Andrew Tate will be used to support victims of violence against women and girls.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Devon and Cornwall Police successfully seized £2.8 million from Tate and his brother Tristan in relation to unpaid tax on £21 million of revenue.

It's now been revealed the force received around £1.2m of that money and will use it support the victims, according to ITV.

The former kickboxer first rose to fame after an appearance on the reality TV show Big Brother in 2016.

However, he only lasted six days on the programme, before being removed following a video showing him attacking a woman.

The 38-year-old is currently facing trial in Romania. He has been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women.

His brother Tristan and two associates also face charges. All have denied allegations.

Separately, they are wanted in the UK to face allegations of sexual assault which they also deny.

Andrew Tate gestures, next to his brother Tristan, outside the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Andrew and Tristan Tate are accused of human trafficking and forming an organised group to sexually exploit women - amongst other charges. Picture: Alamy

Alison Hernandez, the force's police and crime commissioner, announced how the money would be used during a Crime Panel meeting in Plymouth on January 31.

She told the panel: "I'm especially satisfied that Devon and Cornwall Police seized assets worth £2.8 million from the self-proclaimed misogynist and alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

"£1.2 million pounds of that has been earmarked for policing here in Devon and Cornwall.

"I will say that we hope to spend that money on violence against women and girls-related efforts as well."

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne to reunite with Black Sabbath for last-ever performance

Read more" Elderly woman found pushing daughter’s body through shopping centre 14 months after she died

'Why is it that society attracts people like Andrew Tate?', asks terrorism law reviewer

The force's bid to confiscate funds follows claims the pair owed millions in unpaid tax.

The force's lawyers claimed the brothers failed to pay tax on £21 million of revenue from their online businesses.

The pair will now forfeit the money over the unpaid tax bill, with funds held in seven frozen bank accounts under the Tates' names and a woman identified only as 'J'.

Ruling at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring ordered confiscation of the funds.

Previously, a video of the influencer boasting about ignoring letters and demands from HMRC when he lived in the UK has resurfaced where he encourages others to "ignore, ignore, ignore" and admits he doesn't "fill in forms".

The Tates are facing a series of separate, criminal allegations in Romania, and are set to be extradited to the UK once those proceedings are concluded to face further accusations here.

They are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women in one case in Romania, in which Andrew Tate is also accused of rape.

A second more recent set of human trafficking charges saw a fleet of luxury cars towed away from their home in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

Bedfordshire Police secured an international arrest warrant for the brothers relating to allegations of rape and human trafficking dating back to 2012-2015, which they deny.

Andrew Tate has been banned from TikTok, YouTube and Facebook after the platforms accused him of posting hate speech and misogynistic comments, including that women should bear responsibility for being sexually assaulted.

But he remains popular on X, with almost 10 million followers, many of them young men and schoolchildren.

In July, senior police officers in the UK warned that influencers like Andrew Tate could radicalise social media followers into extreme misogyny in the same way that terrorists draw in their followers.

Paignton, UK. 28TH Nov 2024.General view of the devon and Cornwall police HQ, Middlemoor, Exeter, devon, UK
Devon and Cornwall Police seized assets worth £2.8 million. Picture: Alamy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tulsi Gabbard and Donald Trump.

British security chiefs concerned about Trump's pick for spy boss

Musician Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne to reunite with Black Sabbath for last-ever performance

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

Keir Starmer insists Chagos Islands sale as 'vital to national security' despite claims plan is 'immoral surrender'
Emilia Pérez (2024) directed by Jacques Audiard and starring Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez.

Netflix drops 'Emilia Perez' star Oscar bid over offensive posts

Police stopped Joan outside the 17 & Central shopping centre in Walthamstow

Elderly woman found pushing daughter’s body through shopping centre 14 months after she died
Holly Willoughby

'One day at a time': How Holly Willoughby is coping after murder plot and Schofield scandal

World News

See more World News

A Brit, 35, is facing a 10-year prison sentence for hacking a 75-year-old man to death with an axe.

Brit, 35, who hacked 75-year-old to death with an axe after alleged rape faces 10-year prison sentence

29 mins ago

During a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump announced plans for US ownership of the Gaza Strip, declaring "the Gaza thing has never worked."

'Go to hell': Palestinians' message to Trump over plan to turn Gaza strip into 'Riviera of the Middle East’

53 mins ago

Donald Trump.

It 'simply isn't going to work': Former Middle East minister tells LBC News that Trump's Gaza plan is 'astonishing'

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News