Money seized from self-proclaimed 'misogynist' Andrew Tate to be used to support victims of violence against women

Money seized from Youtuber and self-proclaimed 'misogynist' Andrew Tate to be used to support victims of violence against women and girls. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Money seized from controversial influencer and self-proclaimed "misogynist" Andrew Tate will be used to support victims of violence against women and girls.

Devon and Cornwall Police successfully seized £2.8 million from Tate and his brother Tristan in relation to unpaid tax on £21 million of revenue.

It's now been revealed the force received around £1.2m of that money and will use it support the victims, according to ITV.

The former kickboxer first rose to fame after an appearance on the reality TV show Big Brother in 2016.

However, he only lasted six days on the programme, before being removed following a video showing him attacking a woman.

The 38-year-old is currently facing trial in Romania. He has been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women.

His brother Tristan and two associates also face charges. All have denied allegations.

Separately, they are wanted in the UK to face allegations of sexual assault which they also deny.

Andrew and Tristan Tate are accused of human trafficking and forming an organised group to sexually exploit women - amongst other charges. Picture: Alamy

Alison Hernandez, the force's police and crime commissioner, announced how the money would be used during a Crime Panel meeting in Plymouth on January 31.

She told the panel: "I'm especially satisfied that Devon and Cornwall Police seized assets worth £2.8 million from the self-proclaimed misogynist and alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan.

"£1.2 million pounds of that has been earmarked for policing here in Devon and Cornwall.

"I will say that we hope to spend that money on violence against women and girls-related efforts as well."

The force's bid to confiscate funds follows claims the pair owed millions in unpaid tax.

The force's lawyers claimed the brothers failed to pay tax on £21 million of revenue from their online businesses.

The pair will now forfeit the money over the unpaid tax bill, with funds held in seven frozen bank accounts under the Tates' names and a woman identified only as 'J'.

Ruling at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring ordered confiscation of the funds.

Previously, a video of the influencer boasting about ignoring letters and demands from HMRC when he lived in the UK has resurfaced where he encourages others to "ignore, ignore, ignore" and admits he doesn't "fill in forms".

The Tates are facing a series of separate, criminal allegations in Romania, and are set to be extradited to the UK once those proceedings are concluded to face further accusations here.

They are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women in one case in Romania, in which Andrew Tate is also accused of rape.

A second more recent set of human trafficking charges saw a fleet of luxury cars towed away from their home in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

Bedfordshire Police secured an international arrest warrant for the brothers relating to allegations of rape and human trafficking dating back to 2012-2015, which they deny.

Andrew Tate has been banned from TikTok, YouTube and Facebook after the platforms accused him of posting hate speech and misogynistic comments, including that women should bear responsibility for being sexually assaulted.

But he remains popular on X, with almost 10 million followers, many of them young men and schoolchildren.

In July, senior police officers in the UK warned that influencers like Andrew Tate could radicalise social media followers into extreme misogyny in the same way that terrorists draw in their followers.