Andy Murray vows to protect kids from ‘damaging’ social media

Sir Andy Murray winning Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Hourigan

Sir Andy Murray has told LBC he will not let his children on social media until they are older to protect them from its impact.

The 38-year-old is the latest high-profile name in the world of tennis to open up about the topic, following Katie Boulter’s revelation that she receives vile social media abuse including death threats.

Former men's world number one Sir Andy does not want any of his four children aged between four and nine exposed to it until they grow up.

Speaking to LBC, he said: "We try to keep them off (phone) screens as much as possible. My wife is very passionate about trying to keep the kids away from phones and social media until they're much older".

He added: “It's hard but we feel pretty strongly about that and there's lots of issues around social media - I've seen it as an adult as well".

Sir Andy's comments come a month before media regulator Ofcom enforces new rules aimed at better protecting young people online.

From July 25th, social media platforms will be obliged to configure their algorithms to filter out harmful content from children's feeds.

They will also have to put in place effective age checks to avoid inappropriate material being accessed and make it easier for young people to report it.

But concerns have been raised the changes won't keep up with technological advances.

In March, LBC revealed children were facing serious risks in the metaverse including harassment and psychological harm.

Andy Murray's Centre Stage show. Picture: Getty

In his LBC interview, Sir Andy also confirmed he'd asked members of the public coming to see his new Centre Stage show - which is touring theatres around the UK - not to use their phones.

He said: "Nowadays you see that at a lot of events. Because (I've asked people to stay off their phones), I've been willing to share more photos and videos and stories about my children that I wouldn't speak about in front of cameras or at press conferences.

"I don't know if it's frustrating for the people to coming to watch or not but it's certainly made it a more enjoyable experience for me".