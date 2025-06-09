Exclusive

'Sector in crisis': Anger at underfunding after mum claims boy ‘turned away by NHS as he's a private school pupil’

Experts have slammed years of cuts to occupational therapy services. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Experts have slammed years of cuts to services after an eight year old boy was refused NHS help, with his mother accusing officials of 'discrimination' because he attends private school.

The mother, who has remained anonymous, said she noticed her son was “struggling to hold the pen well enough to write properly”, as well as showing other mobility issues.

During a hospital appointment, the mother was asked to fill in a form which asked: “Where does your child go to school?”

The son, who goes to a private school in south west London, had his next meeting with an occupational therapist cancelled and his treatment declined as the specialist unit is only able to provide service to school age children who attend mainstream schools, not independent schools.

The mother told media: "I have never been refused treatment for my children – until now. There is clearly a two-tier system at play.

"I have complained bitterly and asked who created these eligibility criteria and where it says in the NHS constitution that it's OK to discriminate against independent schoolchildren."

NHS 'turns away private school pupil': Ex-Conservative Chairman joins Nick Ferrari

Former Conservative Party Chairman Sir Jake Berry admitted to LBC's Nick Ferrari that his party did not do enough for this sector while in government.

He said: "This sector is chronically underfunded and I hope that with the spending review this week that the government, and I don't care which government is, will find more money for this sector."

Sir Jake revealed one of the few "really serious rows" he had during his years in Parliament was with Jeremy Hunt before the last budget, trying to get him to increase funding for this sector - which he did.

Sir Jake added: "It's a sector in crisis. Any other parent with a child with additional needs will know that. It doesn't matter who you vote for. Contact your MP, pressurise your local authority.

"Parents are desperate. I often feel desperate with my wife. We need more funding for our children in this sector. The last government didn't do it. I'm really hoping the Labour Party might."

Mike Trace, Chairman of the Private Education Policy Forum, told Nick this is a "strange case". He recognised core medical care is still free at the point of use, but occupational health is treated in a number of different ways.

He said: "A lot of wide range of services related to special needs are treated a different way and in various ways are underfunded and rationed."

"It looks like an attempt to target the services and as I say, a criteria saying which school you went to, which may or may not indicate your wealth, does seem a strange way to ration the services," he added.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “The story is not true. NHS services are free at the point of use to all.

“NHS occupational therapy services are provided for all children with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP). For those without an EHCP, some schools provide on-site NHS occupational therapy.

“The Trust has apologised for any miscommunication in its correspondence with the family and is amending its wording to avoid any confusion in the future.”