Remains of missing Jersey woman found on beach 140 miles from where she vanished

Anne Potter was last seen leaving her Jersey home in October 2024. Picture: Family Handout

By Henry Moore

The remains of a missing woman have been found on a beach in Brighton - eight months and 140 miles from where she vanished.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anne Potter was last seen leaving her Jersey home in October 2024, with police believing she was on her way towards Greve De Lecq.

Following her disappearance, police launched a massive search, aided by lifeboat teams, the coastguard and fire crews.

Det Ch Insp Mark Hafey, who led the search, said: "Remains were located on a beach in Brighton which have now been confirmed as a DNA match with Anne.

"Our thoughts are with her husband, family, and friends."

Read more: Trump says he would 'absolutely' consider bombing Iran again

Her remains were found on Brighton beach. Picture: Jersey Police

Last year, Jersey Police took to Facebook in search of information regarding Ms Potter.

The force wrote: "We are concerned for the welfare for Anne Potter.

"She was last seen leaving her property at about 12:30pm today.

"She is believed to have headed out west towards Greve De Lecq.

"She is believed to be wearing a black windbreaker jacket and blue jeans."

The force later said: "An extensive search of the north coast spanning from Greve de Lecq west to L’Etacq and east to Sorel Point has been conducted and coordinated by SOJP.

"The drone rescue team and CI Air Search have also been conducting searches along the north coast and will continue to do so.

"Further shoreline searches have been conducted along Jersey’s west coast beaches.

"A multi-agency approach has been employed in the search for Anne."