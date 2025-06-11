Anti-immigration unrest leaves 17 officers injured in Ballymena as police chief slams 'dangerous' underfunding

11 June 2025, 09:02

A vehicle is set alight during an anti-immigration demonstration in Ballymena
A vehicle is set alight during an anti-immigration demonstration in Ballymena. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

A police chief has slammed the "dangerous" level of underfunding and lack of resources after 17 police officers were injured during a second night of violence in Ballymena,

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said officers in the Clonavon Terrace area of the Co Antrim town came under “sustained attack over a number of hours with multiple petrol bombs, heavy masonry, bricks and fireworks in their direction”.

In Carrickfergus two bins were set alight and bottles and masonry were thrown at police in the Sunnylands area by a group of 20 to 30 young people at around 8.30pm.

During the course of the disorder in Ballymena, officers discharged a number of plastic baton rounds and the water cannon was also deployed in an attempt to disperse the crowds.

Businesses and homes were attacked and damaged, and a number of vehicles were also set on fire in the area.

17 officers were injured with some requiring hospital treatment on Tuesday night, while 15 officers were injured during similar scenes in Ballymena on Monday.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and remain in police custody this morning. A man was also arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour in Newtownabbey.

PSNI riot squad officers respond to protesters throwing projectiles and setting vehicles on fire on June 10
PSNI riot squad officers respond to protesters throwing projectiles and setting vehicles on fire on June 10. Picture: Getty
SNI riot squad officers respond during unrest by protesters
SNI riot squad officers respond during unrest by protesters. Picture: Getty

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has slammed the "mindless violence" seen over the past two nights, calling the unrest "deeply concerning and utterly unacceptable".

He paid tribute to the men and women of the police service, and called out the "immense" financial pressure of the service they work under.

He said: "Despite operating under immense financial pressure—far greater than that faced by other public services in Northern Ireland or police forces across the UK and in the Republic of Ireland—our officers continue to display unwavering professionalism, courage, and resolve.

"Again we see our brave officers putting themselves in harms way to keep people safe resulting in further unacceptable injuries - they are a credit to us all."

PSNI officers stand behind armoured police vehicles
PSNI officers stand behind armoured police vehicles. Picture: Getty

He said since 2010 the service has been "critically underfunded", adding: "This neglect takes no account of the enormous demands placed on us by legacy issues or the unique challenges of policing in a post-conflict society. Our resourcing levels are not just inadequate—they are dangerous."

“The PSNI is a cornerstone of our society’s peace and security. It is time it was treated—and funded—accordingly," he added.

The chief also warned people against joining the unrest and appealed for everyone involved to cease all further acts of criminality and disorder immediately.

He said: “Do not throw away your future and do not continue to endanger or intimidate the lives of others."

