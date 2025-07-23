Anti-migrant protesters hurl abuse at police as they descend on four-star Canary Wharf hotel

A protester shouts to a group of counter-protesters outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Anti-migrant protestors have gathered outside a four-star hotel in Canary Wharf earmarked for the arrival of asylum seekers.

Images posted on social media show dozens of protestors standing outside the Britannia International Hotel, holding signs reading “stop the boats.”

Protests first broke out at the swanky London hotel after false rumours spread it would be used to house asylum seekers currently being held in Epping, Essex, where protests have taken place throughout the last week.

No asylum seekers are currently resident at the £81-a-night hotel, but reports suggest it is being prepared to hold people separate from those at the Bell Hotel in Epping.

Protesters outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf. Picture: Alamy

Opposite the anti-migrant protestors, activists belonging to the left-wing group Stand Up To Racism gathered holding signs reading: "Refugees welcome. Stop the far right."

Small clashes between police and the anti-migrant protestors have been posted online, with some throwing eggs.

Chants of “paedophile protectors” were levelled at police by the anti-migrant protestors as they arrived.

A Met spokesperson said: "Officers were in attendance at a protest outside a hotel in Canary Wharf.

"No arrests were made. Officers remain in the area to deal with any incidents."

One woman, 47, who attended the protest with her mother, told the Express: "When it comes to young girls and a hotel of young men… we’re supposed to let our children travel to school.”

"If it was women and children coming, we’d probably take a different stance… When the Ukrainian war started how may people opened their homes [to women and children]”

"We don’t have any information. If they told us they’ll be here for two weeks, processed and then moved to somewhere else. That would be different."

Protesters and police outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London where asylum seekers are planned to be housed. Picture: Alamy

Her mother added: It’s an overpopulated area anyway. There’s a lot of poverty anyway.

"The Government are spending millions [on hotels] when people can’t afford to feed their children."

The Home Office has rejected any suggestion migrants will be moved from the Bell Hotel to Canary Wharf.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Asylum seekers are not being removed from The Bell Hotel in Epping.”

Protests outside the Epping hotel have led to violence and arrests over the past week.

Earlier on Wednesday, workers were seen wheeling additional beds and mattresses into the hotel, and police tape has been put up in the vicinity.

A spokesman for Tower Hamlets council said: “We are aware of the Government’s decision to use the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.

A group of counter-protesters outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf. Picture: Alamy

“It is important that the Government ensures that there is a full package of support for those staying at the hotel.

“We are working with the Home Office and partners to make sure that all necessary safety and safeguarding arrangements are in place.”

The hotel is not currently taking reservations.

Tonight's protests come after the chief of Essex Police rejected claims of bias and has said he won’t resign in the wake of a migrant hotel protest in Epping.

There have been a series of demonstrations outside the hotel since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident earlier this month in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Kebatu - who is from Ethiopia - denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Essex Police have made 10 arrests following the series of protests outside. Four men were later charged with violent disorder.

Following the arrests, Chief Constable Harrington said: "I want to thank the people of Epping, I want to thank the people of Essex.

"I also want to thank all those who have turned up to protest and express their views peacefully and lawfully, because there have been many of those.

"What has been unacceptable has been the people who have come to Epping and committed violence, who have attacked people who work at the hotel, who have attacked officers, who have damaged property and who have caused fear and disruption to the people of Epping.

"That is not tolerable, it will not be tolerated, and to that end, we have made 10 arrests."