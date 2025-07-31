Anti-migrant protesters descend on Hampshire town as fears of summer unrest continue to mount

Protesters descended on Waterlooville, Hampshire, over lans to house migrants in a new development. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

More than 1,000 protesters descended on a town in Hampshire on Wednesday after an alleged plot to house asylum seekers in a new housing development emerged - the latest demonstration in a wave of anti-migrant protests sweeping across Britain.

Residents marched on the streets of over Waterlooville after a Home Office plan to house 35 asylum seekers in an apartment development in the area was revealed.

The streets were packed with protesters waving England flags as they lashed out the plan, which some branded a "disgrace" after it emerged talks had taken place without consultation with the local council.

Some waved placards reading 'Locals In Illegals Out' as they demonstrated outside the 19-flat development.

Others were heard shouting "send them home" and "whose streets? Out streets!" as they blasted the move, which could see asylum seekers housed in flats worth £250,000 at the highest end.

Crowds waving placards with anti-migrant messaging. Picture: Social media

A Home Office consultation finishes on Friday, after which point it will be decided whether the proposed accommodation will be approved.

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who is the MP for Fareham and Waterlooville, told the Daily Mail: "I'd like to thank the thousands of peaceful protestors who came out this evening to tell the government that Waterlooville says no.

"The British people have had enough, the invasion must end."

Phil Munday, Havant Borough Council's leader, accused the her of seeking to "exacerbate fear".

In a statement on Tuesday, the council said it would "do its utmost to reflect the view of residents" when providing a response to the Home Office.

It said it had been told the accommodation was "best suited for the use of couples, or single parents with young children".

It comes just days after a series of demonstrations in Epping broke out after asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault after an incident earlier this month, in which he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Essex Police said the protests at the Bell Hotel, which houses asylum seekers, began peacefully but “escalated to the point of disorder and criminal damage”.

On Sunday, several hundred protestors and counter-protesters from Stand Up to Racism assembled outside the hotel, which is being used to house asylum seekers.

Meanwhile, crowds in Altrincham clashed outside a hotel housing asylum seekers on Sunday in a separate demonstration.

Groups could be seen marching outside the Cresta Court Hotel in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, waving Union Jack flags reading 'Uniting Britain' and 'The Great Britain National Protest'.

Counter-protesters with signs reading 'Stand Up to Racism' and 'Stop the far right' mobilised on the opposite side of the street, with both sides heard yelling at one another throughout the event.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters arrived at a hotel in Norwich holding St George's flags and signs, some readying "Stop the invasion" in another demonstration last week.

There were around 400 anti-immigration protestors with 150 counter-protestors outside The Brook Hotel in Bowthorpe.