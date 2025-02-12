Antisemitic incidents have doubled since October 7 attack, says charity protecting British Jews

12 February 2025, 11:24

Hanukkah Celebration.
Hanukkah Celebration. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Antisemitic incidents per month have doubled after the October 7 attack, a charity protecting British Jews has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last year, 3,528 antisemitic incidents were reported in the UK, according to the Community Security Trust (CST).

It marks the second-highest total ever reported in a single calendar year.

In the year before the October 7 attack in 2023, the charity recorded 154 cases of anti-Jewish hate per month.

In 2024, this figure almost doubled, to 294 antisemitic incidents per month.

CST say this is increase is due to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict in the Middle East.

Dave Rich, Director of Policy at CTS, spoke to Martin Stanford at LBC News on Wednesday morning.

He said: "As soon as that [October 7] attack happened we saw a massive spike in anti-Jewish hatred.

"The impact of reactions to that conflict is still having an impact on Jewish life in this country."

He believes that his conflict is dividing Britain, and "pulling communities apart".

Mr Rich added: "Figures like this are a challenge for the whole of society.

"It isn't what Britain should be about."

The "massive surge" in antisemitism is partly in schools and universities, where Mr Rich believes young people can pick up ideas easily and repeat them.

He said that education and tackling this problem head on could help anti-Jewish hatred in the UK.

Antisemitic incident via ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS 2024, CST
Antisemitic incident via ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS 2024, CST. Picture: CST

The CST reported that the total of antisemitic incidents for 2024 is unusually large: 56 per cent higher than antisemitic incidents in 2021.

Although the figures have decreased by 18% since 2023, the 2024 figures are still extremely high.

In 2023, there were 4,296 anti-Jewish hate incidents recorded - the record annual total ever reported.

CST recorded 1,662 antisemitic incidents in 2022, 2,261 in 2021, and 1,684 in 2020.

Read more: Hamas delays the release of hostages 'until further notice' over claims Israel violated ceasefire deal

Read more: Abuse suffered by Hamas hostages during their 500 days in captivity revealed

Antisemitic incident via ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS 2024, CTS
Antisemitic incident via ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS 2024, CST. Picture: CTS
Antisemitic incident via ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS 2024, CST
Antisemitic incident via ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS 2024, CST. Picture: CST

CST say events involving Israel spark antisemitic reactions in the UK, such as attacking British Jews for the geopolitical actions of Israel.

Also, events like October 7 cause spikes in antisemitism as people exploit these events as an opportunity to voice preexisting, anti-Jewish prejudice.

The ongoing nature of the conflict has led to Israel having a high profile in media and political debate.

Rhetoric on the Israel-Gaza conflict appeared in 52% of the antisemitic incidents that occurred in 2024, alongside anti-Jewish language, motivation or targeting.

In 2023, 43% of incidents referenced the conflict.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Vivienne at RuPaul's Los Angeles DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne found dead in bathroom aged just 32, inquest hears

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Margarita Forés has died at the age of 65

Celebrity chef Margarita Fores 'found dead in Hong Kong hotel room' aged 65

A large police presence remains in place

Man arrested after 36-hour 'bomb hoax' stand-off with armed police at Sheffield apartment block
Titan submersible.

Listen to eerie recording revealing Titan submersible's last moments

Jaysley Beck, 19, was found dead at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire after complaining about her "psychotic and possessive" boss.

Soldier, 19, found dead in her room alleged senior officer 'pinned her down and tried to kiss' her months before her death
The Grenfell Tower process was carried out "properly," says the building safety minister

Grenfell Tower decision was taken 'properly,' says building safety minister

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files

5 hours ago

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Post-mortem results reveal fatal injuries of British couple found dead at home in rural French village

19 hours ago

Luis Rubiales is on trial in Madrid accused of sexual assault for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips

Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales 'absolutely sure' kiss with Jenni Hermoso after World Cup win was consensual

20 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News