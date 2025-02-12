Antisemitic incidents have doubled since October 7 attack, says charity protecting British Jews

By Alice Padgett

Antisemitic incidents per month have doubled after the October 7 attack, a charity protecting British Jews has said.

Last year, 3,528 antisemitic incidents were reported in the UK, according to the Community Security Trust (CST).

It marks the second-highest total ever reported in a single calendar year.

In the year before the October 7 attack in 2023, the charity recorded 154 cases of anti-Jewish hate per month.

In 2024, this figure almost doubled, to 294 antisemitic incidents per month.

CST say this is increase is due to the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict in the Middle East.

Dave Rich, Director of Policy at CTS, spoke to Martin Stanford at LBC News on Wednesday morning.

He said: "As soon as that [October 7] attack happened we saw a massive spike in anti-Jewish hatred.

"The impact of reactions to that conflict is still having an impact on Jewish life in this country."

He believes that his conflict is dividing Britain, and "pulling communities apart".

Mr Rich added: "Figures like this are a challenge for the whole of society.

"It isn't what Britain should be about."

The "massive surge" in antisemitism is partly in schools and universities, where Mr Rich believes young people can pick up ideas easily and repeat them.

He said that education and tackling this problem head on could help anti-Jewish hatred in the UK.

Antisemitic incident via ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS 2024, CST. Picture: CST

The CST reported that the total of antisemitic incidents for 2024 is unusually large: 56 per cent higher than antisemitic incidents in 2021.

Although the figures have decreased by 18% since 2023, the 2024 figures are still extremely high.

In 2023, there were 4,296 anti-Jewish hate incidents recorded - the record annual total ever reported.

CST recorded 1,662 antisemitic incidents in 2022, 2,261 in 2021, and 1,684 in 2020.

CST say events involving Israel spark antisemitic reactions in the UK, such as attacking British Jews for the geopolitical actions of Israel.

Also, events like October 7 cause spikes in antisemitism as people exploit these events as an opportunity to voice preexisting, anti-Jewish prejudice.

The ongoing nature of the conflict has led to Israel having a high profile in media and political debate.

Rhetoric on the Israel-Gaza conflict appeared in 52% of the antisemitic incidents that occurred in 2024, alongside anti-Jewish language, motivation or targeting.

In 2023, 43% of incidents referenced the conflict.