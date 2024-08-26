Apartment block fire blazes in Canary Wharf as firefighters rush to the scene, hours after earlier fire in Dagenham

A second fire has broken out at an apartment block in east London. Picture: X

By Charlie Duffield

A fire has been spotted at an apartment block at New Providence Wharf in east London, just hours after firefighters tackled a blaze at an apartment block in Dagenham, east London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At least 70 fire fighters are in attendance, with ten fire engines now at the scene, near the tower block by Blackwall tunnel.

Social media user Dylan Lee lives opposite the tower block, and posted a video on X, alongside the caption: "Raging #fire blaze at New Providence Wharf?! Bannisters and glass falling off the cladding. Entire apartment engulfed in flames."

He told LBC: "Around 13:25, an alarm rang out when I noticed smoke billowing from the apartment.

"Debris and pieces had fallen from the balcony, glass shattered and caused the fire to expand and engulfed the space, with flames reaching out as the wind carried the smoke.

"The fire brigade arrived 20 minutes later and were tackling it from the adjacent apartment at 13:52."