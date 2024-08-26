Apartment block fire blazes in Canary Wharf as firefighters rush to the scene, hours after earlier fire in Dagenham

26 August 2024, 14:31 | Updated: 26 August 2024, 14:34

A second fire has broken out at an apartment block in east London
A second fire has broken out at an apartment block in east London. Picture: X

By Charlie Duffield

A fire has been spotted at an apartment block at New Providence Wharf in east London, just hours after firefighters tackled a blaze at an apartment block in Dagenham, east London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least 70 fire fighters are in attendance, with ten fire engines now at the scene, near the tower block by Blackwall tunnel.

Social media user Dylan Lee lives opposite the tower block, and posted a video on X, alongside the caption: "Raging #fire blaze at New Providence Wharf?! Bannisters and glass falling off the cladding. Entire apartment engulfed in flames."

He told LBC: "Around 13:25, an alarm rang out when I noticed smoke billowing from the apartment.

"Debris and pieces had fallen from the balcony, glass shattered and caused the fire to expand and engulfed the space, with flames reaching out as the wind carried the smoke.

"The fire brigade arrived 20 minutes later and were tackling it from the adjacent apartment at 13:52."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sven-Goran Eriksson has died at the age of 76

Former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76

John Alfred Tinniswood with his official Guinness World Records certificate

World's oldest man celebrates his 112th birthday - and shares reason for long life

Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Labour needs a decade to rebuild Britain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer says ahead of speech on Tuesday
Firefighters tackling the blaze overnight

'Everyone accounted for' in huge fire which engulfed tower block in east London with 'known fire safety issue'
Oasis have seemed to confirm rumours that they are reuniting for a stadium tour in summer 2025 - as Noel and Liam Gallagher post cryptic clues on social media.

Oasis seem to confirm £50m reunion stadium tour - as Gallagher brothers post cryptic clues on social media
A British citizen has been killed by a Russian airstrike which hit a hotel in eastern Ukraine.

Brit Reuters employee, 38, 'killed by Russian airstrike' which levelled hotel in eastern Ukraine

World News

See more World News

A vehicle torched by gunmen after they killed passengers on a highway in Musakhail in Pakistan's volatile Baluchistan province

Gunmen kill dozens in multiple attacks in south-western Pakistan

1 hour ago

Rescuers at the scene in Porticello, Sicily

‘Prosecutors probing captain of superyacht that sank off Sicily’

1 hour ago

Web developer Farham Asif was accused of cyberterrorism for his alleged role in spreading misinformation that led to widespread rioting in the UK

Pakistani judge acquits man of spreading misinformation that sparked riots in UK

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 days ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit