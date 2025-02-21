Apple to remove highest level of iPhone data protection, amid government security row

21 February 2025, 15:50 | Updated: 21 February 2025, 15:57

iPhone security update.
iPhone security update. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Apple will remove its highest level of data protection - meaning the government can access your iPhone data.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Apple is to remove its highest level of data protection from customers in the UK following a Government demand for access to user data.

Data is usually stored in the iCloud with end-to-end encryption, which means that data can only been seen by the users that own it.

Reports earlier this month said the Home Office had issued an order asking for access to encrypted files stored in the cloud.

In response, the tech giant has now confirmed it was removing a tool called Advanced Data Protection (ADP) from use in the UK, which had meant only account holders could view files.

Apple said, in a statement: "We are gravely disappointed that the protections provided by ADP will not be available to our customers in the UK given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy."

Read more: Chainsaw-wielding Elon Musk accuses Zelenskyy of running 'fraud machine feeding off dead soldiers' in fresh attack

Read More: Labour MP sacked over vile WhatsApp messages under investigation by Parliamentary watchdog

iPhone
iPhone. Picture: Getty

The tech giant said: "Apple can no longer offer Advanced Data Protection (ADP) in the United Kingdom to new users and current UK users will eventually need to disable this security feature. ADP protects iCloud data with end-to-end encryption, which means the data can only be decrypted by the user who owns it, and only on their trusted devices.

"Enhancing the security of cloud storage with end-to-end encryption is more urgent than ever before. Apple remains committed to offering our users the highest level of security for their personal data and are hopeful that we will be able to do so in the future in the United Kingdom. As we have said many times before, we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will."

This comes days after Apple launched its new iPhone 16e.

The ‘more affordable’ handset is the first outside Apple’s flagship line-up to include its Apple Intelligence AI tools.

The iPhone 16e will go on sale on Friday February 28 in the UK, the tech giant confirmed, starting at £599 – £200 less than its current cheapest iPhone 16 device, which was released in September.

Kaiann Drance, working for Apple, said: "We’re so excited for iPhone 16e to complete the line-up as a powerful, more affordable option to bring the iPhone experience to even more people."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The US has held 'positive' talks with Zelenskyy

Talks with 'courageous' Zelenskyy were 'extensive and positive', US envoy says just days after Trump dictator comments
Actor Daniel Craig during ' Skyfall ' movie premiere in Berlin on 30th October 2012

Daniel Craig breaks silence after James Bond producers hand franchise to Amazon

Chancellor Rachel Reeves Delivers Speech On Economic Growth

Reeves breaks her fiscal rules and borrows £11.6 billion more than this time last year

Andrew Gwynne, who has said he regrets making 'badly misjudged' comments in a WhatsApp group

Labour MP sacked over vile WhatsApp messages under investigation by Parliamentary watchdog

'It's a nightmare': Six children homeless after 'sewage explosion' wrecks temporary house

'It's a nightmare': Six children homeless after 'sewage explosion' wrecks temporary house

Peter Jason

Karate Kid and Deadwood star Peter Jason dies aged 80

World News

See more World News

Steve Bannon has been accused of giving a 'Nazi' salute

Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon accused of doing 'Nazi salute' during speech

24 mins ago

Pope Francis

Pope Francis 'could resign' if condition worsens, cardinal claims

2 hours ago

Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday

Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News