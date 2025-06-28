Archbishop of Wales retires after report reveals Bangor cathedral failings

28 June 2025, 11:32 | Updated: 28 June 2025, 11:34

Archbishop of Wales Andrew John with The Cross of Wales ahead of a blessing service at Holy Trinity Church in north Wales in 2023
Archbishop of Wales Andrew John with The Cross of Wales ahead of a blessing service at Holy Trinity Church in north Wales in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

The announcement comes after a report raised complaints about alcohol use and sexual behaviour at Bangor Cathedral, which has been marred by scandal in recent years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew John, who is also the Bishop of Bangor, confirmed he would be stepping down from both roles in a statement issued on Friday evening as calls for his resignation have been mounting.

The move follows a safeguarding review at Bangor Cathedral, which identified “a culture in which sexual boundaries seemed blurred” and “promiscuity was acceptable”.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, Mr John said: "It has been an enormous joy to serve in the Church in Wales for over 35 years."

He added: "I would very much like to thank the clergy and congregations of this wonderful diocese before I retire and I will be in touch again about the way in which this might happen."

Statements from senior colleagues in the Church of Wales thanked Mr John for his service to the Church, but neither they nor the Archbishop of Wales made reference to scandals that have plagued Bangor cathedral in recent years.

Saint Deiniol's Cathedral in Bangor, Wales
Saint Deiniol's Cathedral in Bangor, Wales. Picture: Alamy

Mr John commissioned two reports into the North Wales cathedral in October last year.

A summary of a report shared on the Church in Wales’ website said there were reports of “inappropriate language, rude jokes and innuendoes in the choir that left some feeling unsafe and marginalised”.

Inappropriate language was also used in front of younger members of the choir and at times caused “humiliation to some”, the report’s compilers were told.

Other issues raised included the presence of hurtful gossip, a poor safeguarding approach and weak financial controls.

Scandal also surrounded Mr John's alleged protégé, senior cleric Siôn Rhys Evans, after alleged financial irregularities associated with Mr Evans emerged, including hundreds of thousands of pounds of unauthorised spending on new furnishings for the church and £20,000 spent on trips to Dublin and Rome paid for with a Diocesan credit card, according to Nation.Cymru.

Andrew John was Archbishop of Wales since
Andrew John was elected Archbishop of Wales in 2021. Picture: Alamy

There is no suggestion that Mr John behaved inappropriately.

In a previous statement issued on Monday after a meeting of the Oversight Board appointed by the Archbishop of Wales to oversee implementation of recommendations set out in the reports, Mr John apologised for his part in the failings.

He said: “I wish to apologise for errors of judgement I have made that have caused anxiety and hurt. My apology to you all is heartfelt, unreserved, and unequivocal.”

He added that "I recognise I ought to have done more to ensure such failings did not occur", and that he took "full responsibility that I did not address these matters quickly enough."

After the publication of a summary into the reports earlier this year, the archbishop said: “I acknowledge that these findings are hard to hear – but they must be faced if we are to move forward with integrity.”

“I have begun reflecting on what I must learn from this process – not only as a leader, but as a fellow pilgrim,” he added.

“While this has been a sobering time, it also offers us opportunity for change. It will mean hard work, but it can also bring healing, and we do not do this alone.”

Last month, two members of the cathedral’s college of priests, Rev Dr John Prysor-Jones and the Very Rev Prof Gordon McPhate, called for an independent inquiry into events in Bangor.

"The reputational damage to the cathedral, the diocese, and the Church in Wales is considerable,” they said in a letter to the Church Times.

Ruth Jones, the Labour MP for Newport West and Islwyn, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast that the church must provide a full explanation of events to members and the public.

Mr John became Bishop of Bangor in 2008 and was elected Archbishop of Wales in December 2021.

