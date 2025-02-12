Police continue 'challenging' negotiations with 'armed' man in Sheffield apartment block

12 February 2025, 05:17

A large police presence remains in place
A large police presence remains in place. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

Roads have reopened in Sheffield city centre as police continue negotiations with an ‘armed man’ hold up in an apartment block.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called at around 7pm on Monday to a building in Broad Street, which led to nearby properties being evacuated.

South Yorkshire Police posted an update on Wednesday morning saying road closures on the Sheffield Parkway between Park Square and Derek Dooley Way have been removed and public transport has resumed as normal.

The force said officers are still negotiating with the man, with displaced residents still unable to return to their properties.

Read more: Pilot dies as Motley Crue frontman's jet crashes into plane at Arizona airport

Read more: Teacher admits to stabbing seven-year-old girl to death at school

Roads remain closed amid the incident.
Roads remain closed amid the incident. Picture: LBC

It said in a statement: "Our officers remain on scene at an incident in Broad Street in Sheffield, but we are now in a position to reduce the cordon to our work and re-open major roads.

"Although roads have re-opened, our work to negotiate with the man continues.

"Officers continue to work with residents to ensure that any pets within the building are cared for and reunited where possible.

"We continue to thank you for your on-going support and co-operation during this challenging time."

An earlier police statement said the man "is alleged to be in possession of weapons and pose a risk to himself".

Latest News

See more Latest News

People continue their daily life under difficult conditions at Jabalia Refugee Camp, located in the north of the Gaza Strip, as they struggle to survive among the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks

Judge lets Gazan family settle in UK under scheme for Ukrainian refugees, sparking fears of 'floodgates opening'
John Tuckett

Labour's new borders watchdog 'to work from home in Finland', 1,200 miles from London

President Donald Trump speaks with Jordan's King Abdullah II in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump doubles down on pledge to 'take over Gaza', as Netanyahu threatens return to war if Israeli hostages not freed
The Princess of Wales, Patron of Action for Children, during a visit to a mother and baby unit inside HMP Styal in Wilmslow

Kate met with wolf-whistles and cries for 'more funding' as she visits women's prison

Domestic cat balancing on garden fence, Bavaria, Germany, Europe

Police hunt mystery cat coiffeur after felines in rural Lincolnshire village return home missing patches of fur
Liam Payne and Maya Henry

Liam Payne 'smoked heroin and sexted fans': Bombshell revelations as ex-fiancee breaks silence on star's death

World News

See more World News

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Post-mortem results reveal fatal injuries of British couple found dead at home in rural French village

13 hours ago

Luis Rubiales is on trial in Madrid accused of sexual assault for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips

Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales 'absolutely sure' kiss with Jenni Hermoso after World Cup win was consensual

14 hours ago

d

Fears for Brit tourist Liam Hannigan, 34, missing for three days in Tenerife as desperate family say ‘phone was switched off’

20 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News