Breaking News

Arrest made as hundreds gather outside Epping hotel which saw 'anti-migrant' protest take place earlier in week

Police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex during a protest. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

An arrest has been made after hundreds of anti-migrant protestors gathered outside an Epping asylum seeker hotel again.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hundreds of anti-migrant protestors gathered outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, some holding signs saying “deport foreign criminals”, "stop the boats" and “defend our girls”.

Red and blue flares were let off along with firecrackers, and glass could be heard smashing as objects were thrown.

Police said one person had been arrested and was being taken into custody on Sunday evening.

Essex Police announced, before the protest, that it would order demonstrators to remove face coverings when requested under section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

Read more: Dominant Scottie Scheffler wins the Open Championship

Read more: Three women charged under Terrorism Act after driving van into fence of defence factory

Protesters outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy

Anyone who refuses to remove a face mask when asked to do so is likely to be arrested and could be imprisoned if convicted, the force said.

"The right to peaceful protest is protected by law and allows everyone freedom of expression, but this must be done respectfully and if there is a risk to public order, we will act appropriately," officers said.

In a live stream of the protest, one person can be heard saying that so many eggs have been thrown "the residents will be able to make omelettes".

Nick Tenconi, the leader of UKIP, spoke to anti-migrant protestors in the crowd. He said: "Christians and concerned citizens want our country back".

Earlier in the week, on Thursday evening, eight police officers were injured following what started as a peaceful protest which soon turned violent outside the same hotel, following 38-year-old asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu being charged with sexual assault following an incident where he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Download the new LBC app now. Picture: LBC

He denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

On Thursday night, the protest turned violent and eight police officers sustained cuts, grazes and hand injuries, and another suffered minor injuries to their neck. Protestors also smashed police vans during the disorder.

Several arrests have been made after last week's protest.

Keith Silk, 33, of Torrington Drive, Loughton, has been charged with violent disorder and criminal damage, Essex Police said.

Protesters near the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday July 21.

On Saturday, a 33-year-old man, from Loughton, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and criminal damage, Essex Police said. He is in custody waiting to be questioned.

Dean Walters, 65, of Corner Meadow in Harlow, has been charged with affray and will appear at court in September following a separate protest on Sunday.

A second man arrested for a breach of a dispersal order has been released on conditional bail.