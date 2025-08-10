Huge wildfire breaks out on iconic Edinburgh landmark Arthur's Seat

A huge fire has broken out on the iconic Edinburgh landmark Arthur's Seat, authorities have said.
A huge fire has broken out on Edinburgh's Arthur's Seat. Picture: X/Mikeycubed

By Chay Quinn

A huge fire has broken out on the iconic Edinburgh landmark and tourist hotspot Arthur's Seat.

Crews are in attendance battling the blaze, Scotland Fire & Rescue Service confirmed.

Smoke has been seen billowing across the landscape.

The cause of the blaze is currently unclear.

Edinburgh is currently hosting the Fringe Festival, the famous comedy and arts festival.

During August, up to 3 million people descend on the Scottish capital to take in shows.




Reports suggest people could be seen running to safety as the fire spread.

Police Scotland has advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

The famous attraction is in Holyrood Park and is a popular hiking destination for tourists and locals alike.

The peak is a short distance from Edinburgh's historic Old Town.

Locals and tourists have taken to social media to express their shock.

One wrote: "Quite a big fire taking hold on Arthur's Seat, hope everyone is safe."




