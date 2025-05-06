Asbestos fears at former RAF airfield could halt 1,600-home development

Members of a pilots club have raised concerns about potential soil contamination at Nottingham City Airport. Picture: George Icke

By George Icke and Jennifer Kennedy

A Vintage Plane Club’s members have told LBC that asbestos buried in the runway of a small airport in Nottinghamshire could stop more than a thousand homes being built there.

Members of a pilots club have raised concerns about potential soil contamination at Nottingham City Airport, which will close on 6 June 2025 to make way for a major housing development.

Members of the Vintage Pipers Aircraft Club told LBC that asbestos and fuel from the disposal of World War II aircraft may have contaminated the site. The airfield, previously known as RAF Tollerton, was used for training during the war and later became a location where aircraft, including Lancaster Bombers, were dismantled after VE Day.

Charlie Monsell from the club said: “In those days, nearly 80 years ago, the regulations concerning the disposal of old aeroplanes were nothing like as strict as they are today. Fluids were left to leach into the ground, and materials such as asbestos and luminous paint were not handled with modern safety standards.”

Tim Rogers, who enjoys photographing the planes landing at the airstrip, said: “Vistry don’t understand the impact this will have. It’s a nice place to come to, lots of children and disabled people come here. It’s just going to ruin a heck of a lot of lives.”

Tim Rogers, who enjoys photographing the planes landing at the airstrip. Picture: George Icke

Nottingham City Airport. Picture: George Icke

The airport site, located in Tollerton, Nottinghamshire, is owned by Vistry Homes, which plans to build 1,600 homes as part of the Gamston Sustainable Urban Extension.

In a statement to LBC, Vistry Group said: “The site at Tollerton is part of the land allocated for development and has been since 2014. Vistry has continued to facilitate the operation of Tollerton Airfield since it purchased the site in June 2022.”

Vistry added that it is working with local authorities and stakeholders, including the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, to ensure emergency services can continue operating safely during early development phases. The company also stated that the project would bring new schools, community and sports facilities, green spaces, and an estimated 500 jobs during construction.

The closure affects several local businesses, including Chocks Away Café, which will shut its doors on 10 May. In a notice posted at the café, staff expressed sadness over the closure and thanked customers for their support over the past 13 years.

Planning permission for the development has not yet been granted, and the application is still under review.