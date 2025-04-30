'Do not eat' warning as Asda recalls popular item from shelves

Asda urgently pulls popular sandwich filler from shelves. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Asda has pulled one of its popular items from its shelves, warning customers not to eat it due to a wrong use-by date.

Asda has recalled its Hot & Spicy Chicken Breast Slices, packaged with the use-by date of May 30, 2025.

The product has been pulled from shelves as a precautionary measure due to the incorrect date being displayed on the packaging.

A recall notice says: "If you have purchased ASDA Hot and Spicy chicken breast slices with a use-by date of May 30, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund.

"You do not need your receipt. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused."

The Hot & Spicy Chicken Breast Slices have been recalled. Picture: FSA

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) advised customers not to eat the sandwich filler.

"If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to your nearest store for a refund," they said.

"For further information, contact ASDA’s customer relations line."

