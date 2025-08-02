Migrant hotel residents 'laugh and wave' from rooms as anti-asylum protests and counter groups gather outside

Protesters and counter groups gather outside the London hotel. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

The latest in a string of protests against the use of UK hotels to accommodate asylum seekers has begun, with rival groups of protesters separated by police.

The Metropolitan Police has imposed conditions on the protest and counter protest outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in Islington, north London.

People believed to be migrants watched from windows inside the hotel, with some waving and blowing kisses as protesters chanted and banged drums in the street below on Saturday afternoon.

A man wearing an England football shirt was detained by police after getting into a confrontation with officers.

As of 3.30pm, police confirmed there had been nine arrests, including seven on suspicion of breaching Public Order Act conditions.

The Metropolitan Police said the protest against the use of the Islington hotel was organised by local residents under the banner “Thistle Barbican needs to go – locals say no”.

Hotel residents watch from the windows as protesters gather outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in central London. Picture: Alamy

A counter-protest, organised by Stand Up To Racism and supported by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as well as other groups including Finsbury Park Mosque and Islington Labour Party, is also taking place.

Police said the anti-asylum hotel protest had been “endorsed by groups from outside the local community which is likely to increase the number of people attending”.

Online groups that have voiced support for the protest include “Patriots of Britain” and “Together for the Children”.

Pro and anti-refugee protestors face off at a migrant hotel in Islington, London. Picture: Alamy

Supporters of local protest group "Thistle Barbican needs to go - locals say no" wave a Union flag. Picture: PA

A student counter-protester outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel said he wants migrants to “feel safe” in the UK.

Pat Prendergast, 21, said: “I want people to feel safe. I think the (rival protesters) over there are making people feel unsafe.

“I want to stand up in solidarity and say that, you know, we want people here.

“We want migrants. We want asylum seekers.”

Thistle City Barbican Hotel, London, UK. 2nd Aug 2025. Migrants protest at Thistle City Barbican Hotel, with groups separated by the police. Arrests made at the scene. Credit: Matthew Chattle/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

A noticeably smaller group of protesters waved union flags and held banners outside the hotel.

“Get these scum off our streets”, one man chanted in the direction of the hotel.

A large group of masked protesters dressed in black chanting “we are anti-fascist” appeared from a side street and marched towards the rival group outside the hotel.

There were brief clashes before police rushed in to separate the two groups.

Protesters gather outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in central London, which houses asylum seekers. Picture: PA

The Metropolitan Police said plans were in place to “respond to any protest activity in the vicinity of other hotels in London being used to accommodate asylum seekers”.

Conditions on the anti-asylum hotel protest include that anyone participating must remain within King Charles Square and that the assembly must not begin before 1pm and must conclude by 4pm.

Police said conditions on the counter-protest include that participants must remain in Lever Street, near the junction with Central Street, and that the assembly must not begin before 12pm and must conclude by 4pm.

Protesters from Stand Up To Racism gather outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel. Picture: PA

Migrants watch protesters from their rooms at the Thistle Hotel near Barbican. Both pro- and anti-migrant protesters staged demonstrations outside the hotel where migrants are housed, as migrant protests continue. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent Clair Haynes, in charge of the policing operation, said: “We have been in discussions with the organisers of both protests in recent days, building on the ongoing engagement between local officers, community groups and partners.

“We understand that there are strongly held views on all sides.

“Our officers will police without fear or favour, ensuring those exercising their right to protest can do so safely, but intervening at the first sign of actions that cross the line into criminality.

“We have used our powers under the Public Order Act to put conditions in place to prevent serious disorder and to minimise serious disruption to the lives of people and businesses in the local community.

“Those conditions identify two distinct protest areas where the protests must take place, meaning the groups will be separated but still within sight and sound of each other.”