Migrant hotel residents 'laugh and wave' from rooms as anti-asylum protests and counter groups gather outside

2 August 2025, 15:55 | Updated: 2 August 2025, 17:01

Protesters and counter groups gather outside the London hotel
Protesters and counter groups gather outside the London hotel. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

The latest in a string of protests against the use of UK hotels to accommodate asylum seekers has begun, with rival groups of protesters separated by police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police has imposed conditions on the protest and counter protest outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in Islington, north London.

People believed to be migrants watched from windows inside the hotel, with some waving and blowing kisses as protesters chanted and banged drums in the street below on Saturday afternoon.

A man wearing an England football shirt was detained by police after getting into a confrontation with officers.

As of 3.30pm, police confirmed there had been nine arrests, including seven on suspicion of breaching Public Order Act conditions.

The Metropolitan Police said the protest against the use of the Islington hotel was organised by local residents under the banner “Thistle Barbican needs to go – locals say no”.

Read more: ‘Increased police presence’ at asylum hotel protest

Read more: Protesters descend on asylum seeker hotel near Heathrow Airport in latest anti-migrant demonstration

Hotel residents watch from the windows as protesters gather outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in central London
Hotel residents watch from the windows as protesters gather outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in central London. Picture: Alamy

A counter-protest, organised by Stand Up To Racism and supported by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as well as other groups including Finsbury Park Mosque and Islington Labour Party, is also taking place.

Police said the anti-asylum hotel protest had been “endorsed by groups from outside the local community which is likely to increase the number of people attending”.

Online groups that have voiced support for the protest include “Patriots of Britain” and “Together for the Children”.

Pro and anti-refugee protestors face off at a migrant hotel in Islington, London
Pro and anti-refugee protestors face off at a migrant hotel in Islington, London. Picture: Alamy
Supporters of local protest group "Thistle Barbican needs to go - locals say no" wave a Union flag
Supporters of local protest group "Thistle Barbican needs to go - locals say no" wave a Union flag. Picture: PA

A student counter-protester outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel said he wants migrants to “feel safe” in the UK.

Pat Prendergast, 21, said: “I want people to feel safe. I think the (rival protesters) over there are making people feel unsafe.

“I want to stand up in solidarity and say that, you know, we want people here.

“We want migrants. We want asylum seekers.”

Thistle City Barbican Hotel, London, UK. 2nd Aug 2025. Migrants protest at Thistle City Barbican Hotel, with groups separated by the police. Arrests made at the scene. Credit: Matthew Chattle/Alamy Live News
Thistle City Barbican Hotel, London, UK. 2nd Aug 2025. Migrants protest at Thistle City Barbican Hotel, with groups separated by the police. Arrests made at the scene. Credit: Matthew Chattle/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

A noticeably smaller group of protesters waved union flags and held banners outside the hotel.

“Get these scum off our streets”, one man chanted in the direction of the hotel.

A large group of masked protesters dressed in black chanting “we are anti-fascist” appeared from a side street and marched towards the rival group outside the hotel.

There were brief clashes before police rushed in to separate the two groups.

Protesters gather outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in central London, which houses asylum seekers
Protesters gather outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in central London, which houses asylum seekers. Picture: PA

The Metropolitan Police said plans were in place to “respond to any protest activity in the vicinity of other hotels in London being used to accommodate asylum seekers”.

Conditions on the anti-asylum hotel protest include that anyone participating must remain within King Charles Square and that the assembly must not begin before 1pm and must conclude by 4pm.

Police said conditions on the counter-protest include that participants must remain in Lever Street, near the junction with Central Street, and that the assembly must not begin before 12pm and must conclude by 4pm.

Protesters from Stand Up To Racism gather outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel
Protesters from Stand Up To Racism gather outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel. Picture: PA
Migrants watch protesters from their rooms at the Thistle Hotel near Barbican. Both pro- and anti-migrant protesters staged demonstrations outside the hotel where migrants are housed, as migrant protests continue.
Migrants watch protesters from their rooms at the Thistle Hotel near Barbican. Both pro- and anti-migrant protesters staged demonstrations outside the hotel where migrants are housed, as migrant protests continue. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent Clair Haynes, in charge of the policing operation, said: “We have been in discussions with the organisers of both protests in recent days, building on the ongoing engagement between local officers, community groups and partners.

“We understand that there are strongly held views on all sides.

“Our officers will police without fear or favour, ensuring those exercising their right to protest can do so safely, but intervening at the first sign of actions that cross the line into criminality.

“We have used our powers under the Public Order Act to put conditions in place to prevent serious disorder and to minimise serious disruption to the lives of people and businesses in the local community.

“Those conditions identify two distinct protest areas where the protests must take place, meaning the groups will be separated but still within sight and sound of each other.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maro Itoje of the British & Irish Lions holds the trophy after his team won the series 2-1 following the third and final rugby union test between the Lions and the Wallabies in Sydney

Lions claim 2-1 series win despite losing final Test against Australia in Sydney

Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren and Lando Norris of Great Britain

Oscar Piastri edges out Lando Norris in final practice in Hungary

Protesters with Stand Up To Racism gather outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in central London,

‘Increased police presence’ at asylum hotel protest

Grand Ole Opry star and country music legend Jeannie Seely, 85, died on August 1, 2025 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

Dolly Parton leads tributes for Don’t Touch Me hitmaker Jeannie Seely who dies aged 85

After Oasis, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Concert at V festival, Chelmsford Essex UK

The 19 songs Oasis played in their final show before breaking up in 2009

Tom Holland has addressed 'speculation' he could be the next James Bond.

Tom Holland addresses 'speculation' he could be the next 007

World News

See more World News

Former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe has been sentenced to twelve years of house arrest.

Former Columbian president Álvaro Uribe sentenced to 12 years of house arrest

3 hours ago

22-year-old twins Dalal (L) and Dalya Qeshta (R), from Rafah in Gaza

Student in Gaza unable to reach UK before start of term ‘refuses to give up’

8 hours ago

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff (centre) visiting a food distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

US envoy Witkoff visits controversial Gaza aid site as nearly 1,400 Palestinians die seeking food

17 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News