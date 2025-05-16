Asylum seeker ‘culturally integrated in UK’ despite drug and weapons convictions

The man was sentenced to 12 weeks' imprisonment for a criminal charge of possessing an offensive weapon in 2016, the tribunal heard.
Picture: Alamy

A Guinean asylum seeker is "socially and culturally integrated in the UK" despite his convictions for drug dealing and carrying weapons, an immigration tribunal heard.

The man, who can not be named for legal reasons, came to the UK as an unaccompanied child in 2007 and has amassed a "significant number of criminal convictions".

But the Government lost an appeal against a decision to allow the man to challenge attempts to deport him.

He was later jailed for two years and eight months after being convicted of four counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, which triggered the Home Office move in 2018 to deport him.

The Home Office argued that the decision had "failed to consider all of the relevant circumstances and the judge's reasoning was inadequate", the tribunal heard.
Picture: Alamy

The man was sentenced again in 2022 to 32 weeks' imprisonment for possession of a blade.

In June 2023, his appeal against deportation went to the first-tier tribunal, which accepted that he was "socially and culturally integrated into the UK" despite periods of homelessness and repeated criminal offending.

The first-tier tribunal also found there would be "very significant obstacles to his reintegration within Guinea" and allowed the appeal on human rights grounds.

Judge Leonie Hirst said that the first-tier tribunal considered that the man had "arrived in the UK as an unaccompanied minor in 2007 and had resided in the UK ever since; had been educated in the UK and undertaken employment; had received social services support as a minor and medical support; and had had a long-term, albeit on-and-off, relationship with his girlfriend and her family".

The man sought asylum when he arrived in the UK but this was refused and his appeal rights were "exhausted" in 2011, the tribunal heard.

Judge Hirst added: "The conclusion that despite his offending the Respondent was socially and culturally integrated into the UK was one which was open to the judge on the evidence.

"His consideration of the various factors was clearly and adequately reasoned...there was no error of law in his reasoning or conclusion."

She also said there was "no error" in the first-tier tribunal's finding that the man "would not be enough of an insider in Guinea to be accepted there and be able to operate on a day to day basis".

The judge went on to say that Lisa Davies, a consultant forensic psychologist, found that the man "presented with a low risk of reoffending and a low risk of causing serious harm if he were to reoffend".

She added: "I consider that it was entirely open to the judge to rely on her report both in relation to the Respondent's mental health and his risk of reoffending.

"There was nothing irrational in the judge's finding, on the evidence before him, that the risk posed by the Respondent was low."

Police say Jonathan Oddi stormed the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club on 18 May, before exchanging gunfire with officers, who shot him in the legs and took him into custody. (Miami Dade Department of Corrections via AP)

Cassie Ventura alleges Trump hotel shooter was a ‘sex slave’ at Diddy trial

Secret communication devices have been found on American solar farms.

US finds 'kill switches' on solar panels sold by China - sparking fears of energy grid attack

Delegations at Dolmabahce palace, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Russia and Ukraine hold direct peace talks for first time since war began as prisoner swap agreed

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

