Baby girl dies in horror accident after driverless car smashes into pram on family holiday

Six-month old Sophia Kelemen was killed by a driverless car in a horror accident on January 2. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A baby girl was killed by a driverless car that slammed into her pram after a family friend switched the engine on before getting out of the vehicle, a court has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sophia Kelemen, who was just six-months’ old, was lying in her pram on the ground floor of a multi-storey car park in Tenby, Wales, when a Nissan Qashqui crashed into her.

Flaviu Naghi, 33, has been charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.

Mr Naghi was not in the vehicle when the "terrible accident" occurred, Swansea Crown Court heard.

He spoke only to confirm his name to the court and no pleas were entered.

His defence lawyer said Mr Naghi had been handed the car keys to turn the engine on and warm it up.

Read more: Travel chaos after car crashes onto the Liverpool-Manchester rail line

Read more: Search under way as Bering Air plane carrying 10 people disappears while flying over Alaska

The baby was airlifted to hospital but died the following day from an "intracranial haemorrhage" caused by a road traffic collision, an inquest heard. Picture: PA

The car had been parked by another person who allegedly left the handbrake off and the vehicle in gear, the court heard.

When Mr Naghi switched on the engine the car rolled forwards and bashed into the baby girl in her pram, the defence team claimed, stressing he was never in the driver's seat.

The accused was remanded into custody and will next appear in court on March 21.

He is charged with death by dangerous driving, and driving without a licence and insurance.The shocking incident took place on January 2, when baby Sophia and her family were preparing to head back to Leigh in Manchester following their Tenby holiday.

The baby was airlifted to hospital but died the following day from an "intracranial haemorrhage" caused by a road traffic collision, an inquest heard.

Sophia's dad Alex said his baby girl "live in my heart" as he shared his devastation.

He said: "Just before we got to the car, the horror movie started. It's hard to know and to think about what happened.

"It's been horrific to see our little daughter being in that bed and go through all those procedures."Everybody loved her, all of our friends, our friends."