Campaigners 'deeply moved' by baby loss certificate scheme - as more than 100,000 issued since service started

By Flaminia Luck

More than 100,000 certificates that formally recognise baby loss have been issued since the service was introduced.

Campaigners said they are "deeply moved by the overwhelmingly positive response" to the baby loss certificate scheme.

The voluntary service launched in February last year, allowing parents in England who had lost a baby before 24 weeks of pregnancy to acknowledge their baby existed.

It initially only included losses since September 2018, but was expanded in October to include any parent who has experienced a loss before 24 weeks, or 28 weeks if the loss occurred before October 1992.

Health minister Baroness Gillian Merron said: "Losing a pregnancy can be devastating, and it is important that bereaved parents have the option to formally recognise the existence of their babies.

"I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of countless women who have spoken up about their experiences, and to campaigners for their perseverance and great work promoting this service. From meeting with them, I know there is much to do to improve services on the ground.

"We will always listen to women and families as we reform our NHS and maternity services, to make sure everyone gets the care and compassion they deserve."

The baby loss certificate scheme was formed following the recommendations of the independent Pregnancy Loss Review, which was published in 2023.

It's co-author Samantha Collinge, lead bereavement midwife at George Eliot Hospital, hailed the "significant milestone".

"The huge number of certificates issued serves to demonstrate the real need for bereaved parents to have official recognition that their babies did exist and that their lives, however brief really do matter," she added.

"Being able to signpost families in our care to the certification scheme is a huge step forward for myself and my colleagues in the care that we deliver along the pre-24 week loss pathway and it is truly heartwarming when parents tell me how receiving a certificate in recognition of their precious baby has really helped them in their grief journey."

'Deeply moved'

Zoe Clark-Coates, co-chairwoman and author of the Pregnancy Loss Review, said: "I am deeply moved by the overwhelmingly positive response from bereaved families to the new certificates of loss.

"After nearly a decade of leading the campaign for their introduction with Mariposa International (sayinggoodbye.org) and dedicating 5.5 years to co-chairing and authoring the pregnancy loss review where we were able to bring them to pass, I am profoundly relieved and honoured that this vital recognition is now in the hands of those who need it most."

'Important'

Clea Harmer, chief executive at stillbirth and neonatal death charity (Sands), added: "It's wonderful that baby loss certificates have enabled so many bereaved parents in England whose lives have been touched by pregnancy loss to get official recognition that their babies existed and matter.

"The certificates are an important part of many people's bereavement journey, and while we recognise they are not something everyone wants, we would like all bereaved parents to have that choice.

"Sands is here to offer understanding and emotional support for every bereaved parent and family, for as long as they need this."