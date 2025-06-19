Badger cull will not be extended, government confirms as it seeks 'holistic' strategy to eradicate bTB

The Government has said it will not be extending the badger cull and retains its commitment to end the practice before the next election.

Culling is used to control the spread of bovine tuberculosis (bTB) in cattle by reducing badger populations.

However, critics argue that bTB often spreads cattle to cattle and that other methods of controlling the disease can be more effective.

Responding to a question about badger culling, environment minister Daniel Zeichner said on Thursday: "I can assure my honourable friend, we're not extending the badger cull.

"We have a clear commitment to end the badger cull within this Parliament.

"I'll be visiting Gatcombe with others in weeks ahead, we're taking absolute evidence-based approach.

"We also have to make sure that we can help farmers tackle what is a really, really distressing and difficult disease."

Gatcombe Park is a dairy farm in Devon that has implemented strategies to manage bTB without resorting to badger culling, including enhanced biosecurity measures and faecal contamination reduction.

The minister's assurances come during oral questions in the Commons for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Labour Rachael Maskell (York Outer) said she was "deeply distressed" that the Government is planning to extend the badger cull, after which the minister assured her that they are not.

She said: "I'm deeply distressed that the Government are planning to extend the badger cull and deeply distressed, because the evidence is showing that, with good testing and biosecurity, you can bring down the rates of TB...

"So, will the minister look at the evidence and look at, before moving forward with a badger cull, look at biosecurity measures which could really get on top of bovine TB?"

The Government said in August last year that its new "holistic" strategy to eradicate bTB includes a badger vaccinator field force to increase vaccination rates, measures to control cattle, a nationwide wildlife monitoring programme and a pledge to speed up work on a cattle vaccine.

It is the first novel strategy for controlling bTB to be introduced in a decade, Defra said.

The Government aims to eradicate bTV by 2038 and hopes the new strategy will help England become officially TB free (OTF), as well as protect farmers' livelihoods.

Taking further questions about the environment, food and rural affairs, Steve Reed said the Government had "stepped up our preparations and stand ready for all eventualities", amid Thames Water's search for a rescue plan.

The troubled utility company's lenders put forward plans to pump cash into the firm, but creditors warned that without leniency on performance targets and compliance through a "regulatory reset", Thames Water's "pollutions, asset health deterioration, and customer service levels are likely to worsen".

Labour MP for Monmouthshire Catherine Fookes told the Commons: "We must do more, including using sustainable farming initiatives to support farmers to look at their stocking rates.

"But I am really concerned by reports of Thames Water seeking regulatory easements. Can the Secretary of State assure me that this Government will continue to crack down on water pollution from all sources, including in the Wye and the Thames and all across the UK?"

Environment Secretary Mr Reed replied: "The Government will always act in the national interest on these issues. Thames Water must meet its statutory and regulatory obligations to their customers and to the environment.

"It is only right that the company is subject to the same consequences as any other water company.

"The company remains financially stable, but we've stepped up our preparations and stand ready for all eventualities, as I've said before, including a special administration regime if that were to become necessary."