UK travel firm suddenly announces it is closing - with all future holidays cancelled

Balkan Holidays offered trips to destinations like Cyprus. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A major UK travel firm has told customers that all future holidays have been cancelled as it ceased trading.

Balkan Holidays announced it "regrets to inform" customers it has closed down with immediate effect - after 60 years in business.

People currently on holiday with them can complete their travels. Anyone with an upcoming holiday will have to accept a refund.

In a statement shared on Facebook and its website, the tour operator offered its "sincere apologies" over the news.

The statement said: “We regret to inform you that Balkan Holidays Ltd has, as of 24th of April 2025, closed for business in the UK.

— Balkan Holidays London (@BalkanHolidays) April 24, 2025

"The company has not gone into liquidation, however all forward holiday bookings have been cancelled.

"All clients will be notified and refunded in full.

"May we kindly ask for patience as we process the refunds and appreciate your understanding.

"Thank you for your past business and please accept our most sincere apologies for the disappointment and inconvenience."

Balkan Holidays offered trips to Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Malta and Northern Cyprus.

Balkan was given the bronze award for "Best Medium Holiday Company to East and South East Europe" at the British Travel Awards 2019.

One angry customer said on X: "Absolutely devastated we were going in 36 days time! How are we meant to book anywhere now at this notice?"

Another said: “This is a disgrace we were flying with you in 6 weeks so unless you refund in the next week we can't afford to book anywhere else. Terrible way to treat people scum!”