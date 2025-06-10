Houses set on fire and missiles thrown at police in Northern Ireland following protest over alleged sexual assault

The disruption followed a protest in the Clonavon Terrace part of the town, which was the area in which a serious sexual assault on a girl occurred over the weekend. Picture: X Andy Ngo

By Alice Padgett

Violence broke out on the streets of Ballymena following a protest over an alleged sexual assault case.

Footage on social media showed armoured police officers carrying plastic shields responding after an anti-immigration protest in the Co Antrim town.

The disruption followed a protest in the Clonavon Terrace part of the town, which was the area in which a serious sexual assault on a girl occurred over the weekend.

The footage showed protesters burning plastic road barriers and bins as part of a barricade on the street.

Some masked individuals also threw missiles including cans of paint and glass bottles at PSNI vehicles.

On June 9, furious residents in Ballymena, Northern Ireland rioted & set fire to the homes reportedly belonging to two migrant teens accused of the serious s—xual assault of a local girl. The migrants have pleaded not guilty. pic.twitter.com/7fFD950nTw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 10, 2025

A line of police vehicles advanced towards the protesters followed by officers on foot.

Firefighters later responded to the burning debris on the road and inspected a nearby house which had filled with smoke.

Other footage appeared to show some protesters targeting houses by smashing windows.

Irish media outlet RTE News reported that the teenagers accused of sexual assault were Romanian and spoke through an interpreter in court. They cannot be identified because of their ages.

Other footage appeared to show some protesters targeting houses by smashing windows. Picture: X AndyNgo

In a statement, the PSNI said: "A number of missiles have been thrown towards police with damage reported to a number of properties.

"Officers are advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid the Clonavon Road area until further notice."

The statement added: "Officers are in attendance to ensure the safety of everyone involved. They will remain in the area tonight to continue to monitor the situation."

Chief Superintendent Sue Steen said: "We are urging everyone to remain calm and to act responsibly. Violence and disorder will only place people at greater risk.

"Our priority is to keep the community safe, and I would appeal to everyone to work with us to bring calm to the area as quickly as possible."

The PSNI asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.