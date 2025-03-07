Banana shortage hits UK supermarkets following tropical storms

7 March 2025, 12:47

Shoppers are facing a shortage of bananas across the UK
Shoppers are facing a shortage of bananas across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

UK supermarkets have been left with a shortage of bananas after tropical storms in the Pacific left cargo ships stranded at ports.

Tesco and M&S are among the stores to be impacted with pictures on social media showing rows of empty shelves accompanied by a sign informing customers of shipment delays.

A sign at a Tesco store in Osterley, west London, said: “We are sorry that bananas are out of stock due to bad weather conditions. We are working hard with our suppliers to refill our shelves.”

It is unclear how many stores have been affected, but issues have also been reported at locations in Maidstone, the Isle of Sheppey, London, and Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, banana shortages were also observed at an M&S store in Foodhall in Chichester, West Sussex.

Customer Linda Okorie wrote on social media: “Is there a banana famine that I am not aware of?

“How can my local Tesco and Aldi be out for the past three days?”

Another shopper in the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, wrote: “Yes, we have no bananas! Empty shelves at Tesco on the sun-kissed Isle of Sheppey today following the non arrival of the banana boat.”

A different customer said: “Can someone please explain to me why Tesco have no bananas in stock? What is this sorcery?”

Tesco is among the stores to be impacted (stock image)
Tesco is among the stores to be impacted (stock image). Picture: Alamy

Bananas typically come from Ecuador, the Philippines, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Colombia.

There have been six tropical storms reported across the South Pacific and Indian Oceans during the last days of February, which is believed to be the cause of the shortage.

In March last year, dozens of supermarkets including Tesco and Aldi were hit by banana shortages due to transatlantic storms.

