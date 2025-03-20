Breaking News

Bank of England holds base rate at 4.5%, as Trump's tariffs spark 'global uncertainty'

20 March 2025, 12:02 | Updated: 20 March 2025, 12:23

The Bank of England has kept the base rate at 4.5%
The Bank of England has kept the base rate at 4.5%. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Bank of England has held the UK's base rate at 4.5%, in line with many economists' expectations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Analysts had said policymakers would be unlikely to cut borrowing costs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty.

The Bank is said to still be concerned about inflation, and keeping the base rate flat is aimed at keeping a lid on price rises.

Inflation remains at 3%, above the Bank's target of 2%.

Andrew Bailey, the governor said it was the Bank’s “job to make sure that inflation stays low and stable”.

Read more: Bank of England cuts interest rates to lowest level since May 2023

Read more: Interest rate cut to 4.75% - marking just the second reduction in almost four years

The UK economy shrank unexpectedly by 0.1% in January

Mr Bailey also said: “There’s a lot of economic uncertainty at the moment.

"We still think that interest rates are on a gradually declining path, but we've held them at 4.5% today.

"We'll be looking very closely at how the global and domestic economies are evolving at each of our six-weekly rate-setting meetings."

The growth in wages of 5.9% is likely to have been a factor in the Bank's decision to hold rates.

Last month the Bank cut the base rate from 4.75% to 4.5%, the lowest level since May 2023.

On Thursday, one member of the committee, Swati Dhingra, voted for a reduction to 4.25%.

Political Economist explains the 'threat' Donald Trump poses to the world economy

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said: "We've had three rate cuts since the summer, but there's still work to do to ease the cost of living.

"That's why I’m fighting every day to put more money in the pockets of working people to deliver our Plan for Change, and why we protected worker's payslips with no rise in national insurance, income tax or VAT, boosted the national living wage and froze fuel duty.

"In a changing world I'm determined to go further and faster to kickstart growth and bring in new era of stability, security and renewal that protects working people and keeps our country safe."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kemi Badenoch

'Vote Labour, get trash,' warns Kemi Badenoch as she admits local elections will be 'extremely difficult' for Tories
Russia will hold further talks with the US either on Sunday or early next week

Russia says meeting with US set for Sunday or Monday, as Ukraine hits key airbases with 'massive' drone strike
Many children are missing school persistently

Number of children skipping school persistently hits record high, as heads say some parents 'see studies as optional'
Council Tax bill in the UK

Londoners to pay £444 less in council tax than those in the North East

Kiki died in the house fire

'Rest easy my gorgeous angel': Mother's tribute to girl, 4, killed in Northumberland house fire
Prospect Hospice in Swindon, during a visit by the Queen in January

'We're having to look at the services we can keep': Calls to exempt hospices from NI hike as operators sound alarm

World News

See more World News

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's nuclear plants - as Cleverly warns Putin will 'play off' President's 'urgency' for deal

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's nuclear plants amid fears Putin will 'play off' his 'urgency' for peace deal

12 hours ago

Nice, France. 29th Mar, 2022. Emmanuel Macron's presidential election 2022 leaflet seen in Nice. The first round of the French Presidential Election 2022 will take place on Sunday 10th April 2022.

Concerns grow as France issues ‘survival manual’ to prepare citizens for invasion

13 hours ago

Washington, United States. 24 February, 2025. U.S President Donald Trump, right, walks with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, following bilateral discussions at the White House, February 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Diplomatic row erupts after French researcher expelled from US for expressing 'a personal opinion' on Trump

14 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News