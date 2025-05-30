Mystery solved: location of Banksy's latest lighthouse artwork revealed

30 May 2025, 14:25

Image on Instagram of Banksy's latest work, a sketch of a lighthouse
Fans have been trying to work out where this image of Banksy's latest art is. Picture: Banksy / Instagram

By Alice Padgett

Banksy fans have traced the location of the street artist's latest work on Thursday afternoon after he shared an image on social media.

The reclusive figure has shown the world an image of a lighthouse and the words “I want to be what you see in me” but did not share the location.

One image on his Instagram shows one image of the artwork alone and another shows two older people walking their two dogs near the artwork.

The stencil graphic of the lighthouse is behind a post and looks as if the lighthouse is the post's shadow.

The location has been identified as Rue Félix Fregier in Marseille, southern France.

The believed location in Rue Félix Fregier in Marseille.
The believed location in Rue Félix Fregier in Marseille. Picture: Google Maps

The Bristol graffiti artist has seen his works fetch millions at auction, and led to speculation over his identity.

The latest work, revealed on Thursday, has a tag that seems to say Yaze, which is the mark used by Canadian graffiti artist Yaze, who also goes by the name Marco The Polo and cites Banksy as an inspiration.

The quote used by Banksy could also have been taken from a song by Tennessee-based country band Lonestar, called Softly, which features the lyric: “I want to be what you see in me. I want to love you the way that you love me.”

Last year, London saw a swathe of animal-themed Banksy works including a rhino seemingly mounting a silver Nissan Micra, two elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched out towards each other, and three monkeys that looked as though they were swinging on a bridge.

Read also: Ninth animal-themed Banksy artwork appears on shutter at London Zoo

Since putting one of a gorilla lifting the shutter at London Zoo, Banksy has also posted another image, of a Madonna with baby Jesus and what looks like a bullet hole.

