Brits among 51 injured after buses collide in Barcelona

4 March 2025, 06:19 | Updated: 4 March 2025, 06:26

SPAIN-ACCIDENT
SPAIN-ACCIDENT. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

More than 50 people have been injured - four critically - in a crash between two buses in the centre of Barcelona.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

British tourists were on one of the buses, it has now been confirmed.

The incident happened at approximately 3pm local time on Monday in the Avinguida Diagonal (Diagonal Avenue), near the famous Sagrada Familia.

Local media reported one of the buses, said to be carrying tourists, smashed into the back of the other and made that one crash into a tree.

Two buses collided on a busy street in Barcelona on March 3, 2025, injuring at least 50 people, four of them critically, local emergency services said
Two buses collided on a busy street in Barcelona on March 3, 2025, injuring at least 50 people, four of them critically, local emergency services said. Picture: Getty
The collision occurred on Monday afternoon between two buses in the Diagonal Avenue in Barcelona
The collision occurred on Monday afternoon between two buses in the Diagonal Avenue in Barcelona. Picture: Getty
Several emergency services work after the collision
Several emergency services work after the collision. Picture: Getty

Latest News

See more Latest News

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, died on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee aged 82

Carl Dean, husband of country music superstar Dolly Parton for nearly 60 years, dies aged 82
Donald Trump has paused all military aid to Ukraine

Trump pauses all military aid to Ukraine as he demands Zelenskyy show 'commitment to peace' following clash
Donald Trump

White House 'drawing up plans to ease sanctions against Russia' after Trump launches fresh attack against Zelenskyy
TV still from With Love, Meghan

Meghan insists she's not an influencer or tradwife as she opens up about Montecito life ahead of Netflix show
The ancient neolithic monument of Stonehenge near Amesbury

Britons - including ones who built Stonehenge - ‘were mostly black 5,000 years ago,’ study suggests
Zelenskyy should be 'more appreciative', Trump has said.

Zelenskyy should be 'more appreciative', says Trump as he insists Ukraine war must 'end fast'

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House

US tariffs on Canada and Mexico to go ahead as Trump says 'no room left' for negotiation

8 hours ago

The BBC has pulled the documentary from iPlayer.

Ofcom shares 'ongoing concern' over BBC's controversial Gaza show and warns it may intervene in investigation

10 hours ago

Emily Thornberry speaks to LBC’s Andrew Marr

UK must 'bridge gap' between US and Ukraine, says Emily Thornberry as she praises PM's 'pitch perfect' response

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News