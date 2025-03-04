Ian Payne 4am - 7am
Brits among 51 injured after buses collide in Barcelona
4 March 2025, 06:19 | Updated: 4 March 2025, 06:26
More than 50 people have been injured - four critically - in a crash between two buses in the centre of Barcelona.
British tourists were on one of the buses, it has now been confirmed.
The incident happened at approximately 3pm local time on Monday in the Avinguida Diagonal (Diagonal Avenue), near the famous Sagrada Familia.
Local media reported one of the buses, said to be carrying tourists, smashed into the back of the other and made that one crash into a tree.