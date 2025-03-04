Brits among 51 injured after buses collide in Barcelona

By Flaminia Luck

More than 50 people have been injured - four critically - in a crash between two buses in the centre of Barcelona.

British tourists were on one of the buses, it has now been confirmed.

The incident happened at approximately 3pm local time on Monday in the Avinguida Diagonal (Diagonal Avenue), near the famous Sagrada Familia.

Local media reported one of the buses, said to be carrying tourists, smashed into the back of the other and made that one crash into a tree.

Two buses collided on a busy street in Barcelona on March 3, 2025, injuring at least 50 people, four of them critically, local emergency services said. Picture: Getty

The collision occurred on Monday afternoon between two buses in the Diagonal Avenue in Barcelona. Picture: Getty