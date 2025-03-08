Barclays banking app goes down again with customers unable to access funds

The Barclays App is reportedly down again - causing havoc for customers. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Customers with Barclays are experiencing more trouble as the app has gone down again.

Users are reportedly unable to transfer funds or make payments.

Other customers are reporting that wages or salaries haven’t appeared in their accounts.

The problems started at around 7am - according to the Down Detector website - which is showing a sharp spike in reported outages.

A Barclays spokesperson said “Customers are currently experiencing issues making payments in our app and when using online banking.

"Customers can still use their cards and withdraw cash.

"We’re working hard to fix the issue and apologise for the inconvenience caused.

"As soon it’s resolved, we’ll let our customers know."