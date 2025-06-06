Bargain Hunt expert jailed for selling art to suspected Hezbollah financier

6 June 2025, 17:12 | Updated: 6 June 2025, 17:37

A former Bargain Hunt art expert has been jailed for two years and six months for failing to declare art he sold to financier of Hezbollah.
A former Bargain Hunt art expert has been jailed for two years and six months for failing to declare art he sold to financier of Hezbollah. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A former Bargain Hunt expert has been jailed for selling art to a suspected Hezbollah financier.

Oghenochuko Ojiri, 53, has been jailed for two years and six months for failing to declare art he sold to a suspected financier of proscribed terror group Hezbollah.

It's understood to be the first prosecution of its kind.

Ojiri admitted eight counts under the Terrorism Act 2000 for failing to make a disclosure during the course of business before his sentencing at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said:

“This prosecution, using specific Terrorism Act legislation, is the first of its kind and should act as a warning to all art dealers that we can, and will, pursue those who knowingly do business with people identified as funders of terrorist groups.

“Oghenochuko Ojiri wilfully obscured the fact he knew he was selling artwork to Nazem Ahmad, someone who has been sanctioned by the UK and US Treasury and described as a funder of the proscribed terrorist group Hizballah.

“Financial investigation is a crucial part of the counter-terrorism effort. A team of specialist investigators, analysts and researchers in the National Terrorist Financial Investigation Unit works all year round to prevent money from reaching the hands of terrorists or being used to fund attacks.”

Oghenochuko Ojiri, 53, has been jailed for two years and six months for failing to declare art he sold to a suspected financier of proscribed terror group Hezbollah.
Oghenochuko Ojiri, 53, has been jailed for two years and six months for failing to declare art he sold to a suspected financier of proscribed terror group Hezbollah. Picture: Alamy

