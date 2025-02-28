Breaking News

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson cleared of abusing wife

28 February 2025, 16:25 | Updated: 28 February 2025, 16:56

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court
Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson has been unanimously cleared of abusing his wife Rebecca Hanson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hanson, 46, was arrested last June for the alleged assault on his wife Rebecca Hanson.

The TV antiques expert had been accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between May 13 and 17 2020, and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between May 2015 and June 2023.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges at a hearing in February last year.

Hanson, who is known for appearing on Bargain Hunt, Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip, was charged with five separate offences which were alleged to have taken place between June 2023 and February 2025.

Read more: Woman, 19, savaged to death by 'XL Bully' in Bristol flat named

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court alongside his parents.
Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court alongside his parents. Picture: Alamy

Police were called to the couple's £1.5million home in June last year following reports of a domestic incident at the residence, located in the village of Quarndon, Derbyshire, in June 2023.

Charles Hanson smiled at his parents and gave a thumbs-up gesture from the dock after the jury foreman returned the not guilty verdicts.

The celebrity auctioneer's parents, who were sitting in the front row of the public gallery, wept and hugged their son after he was discharged from the dock.

Judge Martin Hurst thanked the jurors for their care in considering the case.

He then told Hanson: "You have been found not guilty. That is the end of the case. You will hear no more about it and you are free to go."

Prior to today's verdict, Mrs Hanson told the jury of seven women and five men that their marriage was "generally OK" at the beginning before the violence "escalated".

Mrs Hanson said she was "petrified" when the first incident happened in 2012, around two years after they married, when her husband "went for" her while she was five or six months pregnant with a baby the couple later lost.

She told the court: "Charles had obviously had an operation for testicular cancer and I was pregnant. It's common that when Charles is ill he gets extra irritable and angry."

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles has been cleared of abusing his wife.
Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles has been cleared of abusing his wife. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Hanson said that during an argument she threw an empty cardboard box for cappuccino sachets which landed on the floor two metres away from him.

She told the jury: "He just went for me."He just ran towards where I was stood in the door frame. I turned around to protect my stomach and my baby. He got me round the throat.

"He's behind me with his arm around my throat, tight, with my head back."It felt like a very long time... I think realistically probably about four, five seconds, but it felt like minutes. I froze. I was absolutely petrified and in shock.

"I completely froze, I was paralysed with fear. I could not believe he was doing it.

"I think he was shocked at what he had done, I could not believe what he had done especially because I was pregnant."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Morgan Dorsett, 19, has been named as the victim of the dog attack in Bristol.

Woman, 19, savaged to death by 'XL Bully' in Bristol flat named

Donald Trump greets Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Minerals deal between US and Ukraine is 'very fair', says Trump as he meets Zelenskyy for crucial talks
WhatsApp Icon on a Smartphone

WhatsApp goes down for thousands as users unable to send or receive messages

Chithra Vanmeeganathan died in crash involving a No 395 single-decker bus, a car, and other pedestrians.

Pictured: Woman, 46, who died in horror London bus crash

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer

Counter-terror police 'assessing' BBC's controversial Gaza documentary

England's Jos Buttler, who has announced he will step down as England's white-ball captain after Saturday's clash with South Africa

Jos Buttler steps down as captain of England’s white-ball cricket team after Champions Trophy exit

World News

See more World News

Gene Hackman with Betsy Arakawa

Chilling 911 call reveals moment distressed caretaker discovers Gene Hackman and wife's body

3 hours ago

Riot police officers take cover from molotov cocktails thrown by demonstrators as clashes break out during a rally as part of a general strike called by unions to mark the second anniversary of the country's worst rail tragedy

Protesters throw petrol bombs and police hit back with tear gas as demonstration in Greece descends into violence

4 hours ago

Wes Streeting has said the BBC is in a 'terrible mess' over the Gaza documentary

BBC is in 'a terrible mess', says Streeting - as TV bosses apologise for for 'serious flaws' in Gaza documentary

8 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News