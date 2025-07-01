BBC boss Tim Davie dragged into Glastonbury chant row - as culture secretary slams 'a problem of leadership'

The culture secretary has weighed in on controversy surrounding Bob Vylan's 'death to the IDF' Glastonbury chant, suggesting there is "a problem of leadership" at the BBC.

It comes as Tim Davie - the BBC director general - was dragged into the row, after it was revealed he was personally consulted on a controversial Glanstonbury performance that saw punk rap duo Bob Vylan chant "death to the IDF”.

Lisa Nandy was seen to criticise the corporation over its handling of the situation, choosing not to pull the livestream despite the controversial chants from frontman Bobby Vylan - real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster.

Ms Nandy condemned the "appalling and unacceptable scenes" at Glastonbury, insisting the government would not tolerate antisemitism.

Ms Nandy also revealed she had called Tim Davie in the hours following the incident to ask why the broadcast had taken place.

"I expect answers to these questions without delay," she said.

The chants, lead by lead vocalist Robinson-Foster, saw him chant "death, death to the IDF" - referring to the Israel Defence Forces - during Saturday's performance, with thousands in the crowd chanting it back at them.

The band were lined up to introduce the Irish rap trio Kneecap, who are also facing scrutiny over Saturday's performance.

Vylan led crowds in chants of "Free, free Palestine" and "Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)".

Mr Davie was visiting staff at the Somerset festival on Saturday afternoon and was informed of the chant shortly after it had been made.

He reportedly decided the set should not be made available to watch on demand.

However, the chant remained on iPlayer for another five hours.

The BBC also expressed regret at not pulling its livestream, with the Culture Secretary claiming the issue should have been foreseeable and constituted "a problem of leadership" for the broadcaster.

Broadcasting regulator Ofcom have also stated it was "very concerned" by the decision.

"When you have one editorial failure, it's something that must be gripped. When you have several, it becomes a problem of leadership," she said.

Mr Davie has been facing calls for his resignation.

A BBC source said: “Tim was there for a few hours to see the team. He was made aware during the time he was there of what had been said on stage.

"He intervened to make sure the performance was not made available on demand and he was very clear about that.

“Pulling the livestream brings certain technological challenges.

"With hindsight, we would have taken it down.

"He would have asked what the options were, but it isn’t as straightforward as hitting a button and taking it down.”

In their own set on the stage directly after Bob Vylan, Irish rap trio Kneecap similarly led chants of "Free Palestine" while member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who appeared in court earlier this month charged with a terror offence, wore a keffiyeh during the performance.

Fellow member JJ O Dochartaigh also wore a T-shirt that said: "We are all Palestine Action" in reference to the soon-to-be-banned campaign group.

Avon and Somerset Police said they had launched a probe on Monday into both performances at the festival after reviewing video footage and audio recordings, with a senior detective appointed to lead it.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said the Government was "exasperated" with the "lack of account from the leadership" at the BBC during a statement to the Commons on Monday.

Addressing a point from Jim Allister, TUV MP for North Antrim, that the livestream was "an appalling pro-terrorist broadcast", Ms Nandy said: "He will know that this Government supports the BBC.

"We believe it is an important institution.

"That is why we are so disappointed that this has happened, why we have been so exasperated with the lack of account from the leadership, not just about this, but about a previous Gaza documentary and a number of other issues as well.

"The BBC is one of the most important institutions in our country, and that is the reason why it is held to the highest of standards."

Ms Nandy said the incident had raised "very, very serious questions at the highest levels of the BBC about the operational oversight and the way in which editorial standards are understood", adding that she wanted to see "rapid action" from the broadcaster.

In a statement on Monday, the BBC said: "Millions of people tuned in to enjoy Glastonbury this weekend across the BBC's output but one performance within our livestreams included comments that were deeply offensive.

"The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.

"The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves.

"We welcome Glastonbury's condemnation of the performance.

"The performance was part of a livestream of the West Holts stage on BBC iPlayer.

"The judgment on Saturday to issue a warning on screen while streaming online was in line with our editorial guidelines.

"In addition, we took the decision not to make the performance available on demand.

"The team were dealing with a live situation, but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance.

"We regret this did not happen."

Glastonbury Festival itself also condemned Bob Vylan's chants, saying it was "appalled" by what was said on stage.

A statement on Instagram said: "Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence."

Bob Vylan, who formed in Ipswich in 2017, have released four albums addressing issues to do with racism, masculinity and class.

Bobby Vylan's real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, according to reports.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Vylan said: "Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

"As we grow older and our fire starts to possibly dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us."