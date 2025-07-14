Breaking News

BBC Gaza documentary narrated by Hamas official's son 'breached editorial guidelines'

The BBC breached its editorial guidelines on accuracy by failing to disclose that the narrator of the documentary was the son of a Hamas official. Picture: BBC

By LBC Staff

The BBC breached its editorial guidelines on accuracy by failing to disclose that the narrator of a Gaza documentary was the son of a Hamas official, the corporation said.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie apologised for a “significant failing” in relation to the documentary and pledged the corporation would take action to prevent it happening again.

He said: “Peter Johnston’s report identifies a significant failing in relation to accuracy in this documentary. I thank him for his thorough work and I am sorry for this failing."

An independent review commissioned by the corporation found that Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone breached editorial guideline 3.3.17 on accuracy by failing to disclose to audiences the “critical information” of the role the 13-year-old’s father had within the Hamas-run government, the BBC said.

The corporation said the report found nobody at the BBC knew of the father’s position when the documentary first aired on February 17, however three people at Hoyo Films, the independent production company which produced the film, were aware.

Ofcom warned that recent controversies could "start to erode public trust and confidence" in the BBC.

Around 100 protesters gathered at Broadcasting House, the BBC’s headquarters, in March, to protest against their Gaza documentary. Picture: LBC

It added that the report does not find that the production company misled the corporation, but does find that the firm bears most of the responsibility for the failure.

The review found no other breaches of the guidelines.

Mr Davie continued: “We will now take action on two fronts – fair, clear and appropriate actions to ensure proper accountability and the immediate implementation of steps to prevent such errors being repeated.”

The BBC Board added: “We thank Peter Johnston for his work. His report is a comprehensive examination of a complex programme, the production of which spanned many months from concept through to broadcast – and is critical in laying bare the facts of what happened.

“Nothing is more important than trust and transparency in our journalism. We welcome the actions the Executive are taking to avoid this failing being repeated in the future.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, who has said she asked the BBC why nobody has been fired for airing a Gaza documentary. Picture: Alamy

The independent production company behind the Gaza documentary that featured the son of a Hamas official has apologised and said it is working with the BBC to see if the film can be made available on the iPlayer again.

A statement from Hoyo Films said: “We take the findings in Peter Johnston’s report on Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone extremely seriously and apologise for the mistake that resulted in a breach of the (BBC) editorial guidelines.

“We are pleased that the report found that there was no evidence of inappropriate influence on the content of the documentary from any third party.

“We appreciate the rigorous nature of this investigation, and its findings that Hoyo Films did not intentionally mislead the BBC, that there were no other breaches of the editorial guidelines in the programme, and that there was no evidence to suggest that the programme funds were spent other than for reasonable, production-related purposes.

“Hoyo Films welcomes the report’s recommendations and hope they will improve processes and prevent similar problems in the future.

“We are working closely with the BBC to see if we can find an appropriate way to bring back to iPlayer the stories of those featured in the programme.

“Our team in Gaza risked their lives to document the devastating impact of war on children.

“Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone remains a vital account, and our contributors, who have no say in the conflict, deserve to have their voices heard.”

Food distributed to Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli attacks. Picture: Getty

This comes as 798 people have been killed in Gaza while receiving aid over the last six weeks, according to the UN’s human rights office.

At least 615 people have been killed "in the vicinity" of aid sites run by US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

183 more people were killed "presumably on the route of aid convoys," the spokesperson added.

The GHF has rejected these figures, branding them “misleading.”

The group has been at the centre of a slew of controversies since it began delivering aid along the Gaza Strip.

The group has four distribution centres, all guarded by private security, since Israel partially ended its blockade of Gaza, the IDF has been accused of firing at civilians queuing for aid on multiple occasions.

Israel has denied these claims, usually made by doctors on the ground, claiming it has only ever fired “warning shots.”