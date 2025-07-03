Breaking News

BBC halts live streaming of 'high-risk’ music acts after Glastonbury backlash

The BBC will no longer broadcast live music performances deemed "high risk" following Bob Vylan’s controversial appearance at Glastonbury 2025.

The broadcaster has been widely criticised after it did not pull the plug on the punk rap duo's performance after they led the crowd in a chant of "death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]".

Bosses at the Corporation admitted Bob Vylan were assessed as "high risk" before their performance at the West Holts Stage on Saturday afternoon, but were "deemed suitable for live streaming with appropriate mitigations".

However, the BBC added that this was "clearly not the case".

In a fresh statement on Thursday, the BBC said: "We fully understand the strength of feeling regarding Bob Vylan's live appearance at Glastonbury on the BBC.

"We deeply regret that such offensive and deplorable behaviour appeared on the BBC and want to apologise to our viewers and listeners and in particular the Jewish community. We are also unequivocal that there can be no place for antisemitism at, or on, the BBC.

"It is clear that errors were made both in the lead-up to and during Bob Vylan's appearance. We think it's important to set out some of the detail around the streaming of this performance.

"Bob Vylan were deemed high risk following a risk assessment process applied to all acts appearing at Glastonbury. Seven acts including Bob Vylan were included in this category and they were all deemed suitable for live streaming with appropriate mitigations.

"Prior to Glastonbury, a decision was taken that compliance risks could be mitigated in real time on the live stream - through the use of language or content warnings - without the need for a delay. This was clearly not the case.

"During the performance, the live stream was monitored in line with the agreed compliance protocols and a number of issues were escalated. Warnings appeared on the stream on two occasions and the editorial team took the decision not to cut the feed. This was an error."

It comes after two festivals announced yesterday that Bob Vylan had been removed from their line-ups in the wake of their Glastonbury performance.

The rap duo - made up of vocalist Pascal Robinson-Foster and drummer Wade Laurence George - were due to perform at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, Trafford Park, in Manchester on Saturday - as part of the RADAR Festival.

They were also set to perform at French festival Kave Fest on Sunday, but organisers of both events said today their appearance there had been pulled too.