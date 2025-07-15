BBC boss Tim Davie insists he can 'lead' the corporation in the 'right way' in wake of string of scandals

Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

BBC Director Tim Davie has vowed to take "immediate steps" to ensure the organisation doesn't repeat the mistakes of its controversial Gaza documentary, which "breached editorial guidelines".

A report published on Monday found that the documentary Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone had breached BBC editorial guidelines on accuracy for not disclosing that the child narrator was the son of a Hamas official.

It did not find any other breaches of editorial guidelines, including breaches of impartiality, and also found no evidence that “outside interests” had “inappropriately impacted on the programme”.

Speaking at the BBC Annual Report briefing on Tuesday, Mr Davie said action is being taken to ensure a mistake like this never happens again.

He admitted that the breach of accuracy was "not acceptable" as he vowed to take immediate action.

A report into the behaviour of Masterchef's Gregg Wallace reveal that 45 out of 83 allegations raised against the star have been 'substantiated'. Picture: Alamy

Mr Davie said: “Gaza has been the most challenging editorial issue I have had to deal with but the importance of fair, balanced reporting, the need for high-quality homegrown programming in the face of massive pressure, I think has never been even greater.

“There was a breach of our editorial guidelines, there was no breach on impartiality and no evidence of any outside interest impact on the programme but there was a breach of accuracy, and that is not acceptable, so we are taking action to ensure proper accountability and we’re taking immediate steps to stop a failing like this being repeated."

Yesterday, Ofcom announced it would investigate the documentary following the BBC's internal review.

The regulator said it had examined the BBC report and would be investigating under its broadcasting code, which states factual programmes "must not materially mislead the audience".

The programme was removed from BBC iPlayer in February after it emerged that the child narrator, Abdullah, is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas's deputy minister of agriculture.

This is just one out of a string of reputational scandals that has beset the BBC in recent weeks - which Mr Davie was grilled on today.

The broadcaster faced questions over allegations about former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace, as well as its Glastonbury Festival coverage as it released its 2024/2025 annual report on Tuesday.

Mr Davie vowed to “lead” the corporation in the “right way” following the series of reputational scandals.

When asked during the BBC Annual Report briefing on Tuesday whether or not he would resign, Mr Davie said: “I simply think I’m in a place where I can work to improve dramatically the BBC and lead it in the right way.

“We will make mistakes, but I think as a leadership and myself, I’ve been very clear, and I think we have been decisive. There’s enormous, massive noise and different opinions about what we should do, but I think we have been clear. We are making the right decisions.

"We’re being transparent on what we do, and I think that’s what counts. I would also say that under my tenure, I’ve set a very clear stall out in terms of impartiality."

It comes after 45 out of the 83 allegations of misconduct made against former MasterChef presenter Wallace during his time on the show were substantiated.

These include one allegation of "unwelcome physical contact" in a report following an investigation into his behaviour.

Mr Davie said MasterChef’s producer, Banijay, had to “follow up” on the claim and report back to the broadcaster.

He said he had taken no decision over the series but was concerned about the effort put in by the amateur chefs on the show.

Mr Davie said: “One of my overwhelming concerns is that we’ve got all the amateur chefs that gave their heart and soul to this programme.

“We have to reflect on that, talk to them – and I’m sure Banijay are doing that – consult them, think about the audience, and then make a call. That’s what we’re going through now.”

James O'Brien analyses Bob Vylan's 'death to IDF' chants at Glastonbury

He added that there was still a future for the programme amid the controversy.

“A great programme that’s well loved by audiences is much bigger than individuals,” he said.

On Monday, Wallace's MasterChef co-host John Torode confirmed he had a standalone allegation of racist language upheld in the same report.

He said had "no recollection of the incident" and was "shocked and saddened" by the allegation in an Instagram post.

In November 2024 the show's production company, Banijay UK, announced Wallace would step away from his role on the BBC cooking show while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

The report concluded that the "majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour", adding that "a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated".

Former Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker left his role back in May. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, the BBC has come under fire for its livestream of a set by punk duo Bob Vylan at Glastonbury Festival, during which singer Bobby Vylan, whose real name is reportedly Pascal Robinson-Foster, led crowds in chants of "death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)".

Mr Davie said action was being taken against senior figures involved the decision to keep airing the programme.

On Monday, he said staff at the festival had the authority to cut the stream Avon and Somerset Police have since launched an investigation into the group's set with the BBC issuing an apology for the livestream, and promising to no longer broadcast live acts they deem "high risk" as they had with Bob Vylan in a pre-festival assessment.

The Ipswich-formed duo, who are completed by drummer Bobbie Vylan, are also being investigated by the Met Police for alleged comments in a video of their performance supporting Iggy Pop at Alexandra Palace in May.

In the video, Vylan appears to say: "Death to every single IDF soldier out there as an agent of terror for Israel. Death to the IDF."

According to reports in The Times, the BBC's director of music Lorna Clarke was among a group of senior staff who have stepped back from their day-to-day roles after the broadcaster's decision to show Bob Vylan's set live.

BBC Chair of the Board Dr Samir Shah and BBC Director-General Tim Davie will face questions. Picture: Alamy

The salary of former Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker was included in today's report, after he left his presenting role early following a social media row after he shared a post about Zionism which featured a depiction of a rat, historically an antisemitic insult.

He remained in the £1,350,000 to £1,354,999 bracket before he quit in May, it has been revealed.

The presenter will no longer front the BBC's coverage of the 2026 World Cup or the FA Cup next season, with his final appearance on Match Of The Day at the end of the last Premier League season.

It comes as it was announced that Mr Davie and BBC chairman Samir Shah will face questions from MPs over the documentary, Wallace, and its Glastonbury coverage.

The two will appear before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on September 9.