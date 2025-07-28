Bebe King's 'light, care and spark' live on one year since Southport murders, her family says

Bebe King was killed in last year's Southport murders. Picture: Bebe's Hive

By Henry Moore

The family of Southport attack victim Bebe King has said her “light, care and spark” live on ahead of the one-year anniversary of her murder.

Six-year-old Bebe was killed when Axel Rudakubana launched his knife attack on a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29, 2024.

Two other young girls, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were murdered in the attack.

Today, the Instagram account Bebe’s Hive, set up by her family to provide support for children, quoted the six-year-old’s favourite musical, Wicked, writing: “Because I knew you, I have been changed for good.”

The post, written by Bebe’s mum Lauren, continued: “It’s time for us to take the space we need. To feel, to breathe, to hold each other close. To just be.

“To be able to create something so purposeful, so needed, has given us a strength we didn’t know we had. A reason. A focus.

“We love and thank every single person who has helped us carry this.

L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King were killed. Picture: PA

“I feel her with me every day and that feeling is what keeps us going.

“Her light, her care, her spark – it lives on, and we’ll continue it for as long as we can.

“To our incredible family and friends – thank you for keeping us afloat, while trying to keep yourselves above water. Thank you for loving Bebe so deeply and for riding this forever journey with us.

“To our amazing community – I don’t think you realise what you’ve done. To everyone further, we also thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“Your kindness has saved us.

“To Elsie and Alice, we never had the chance to meet you, but we feel like we know you. Your light shines so brightly through your parents, and we’re proud to walk alongside them.”

In a reference to the Taylor Swift song Bejewelled, the post went on: “Our girls’ energy will continue to shimmer.

“And to every brave child, every adult, every family whose lives were changed forever that day – we see you and we’re sending you so much love.”

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the triple murder that sent shockwaves throughout Britain.

The Southport killer was sentenced to life in jail with a minimum of 52 years following the killings.