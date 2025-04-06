Boy, 15, who died after 'getting into difficulty' while swimming in lake named by police

The scene in Beckenham Place Park in Lewisham, south-east London, after a teenager died after he "got into difficulty" in a lake. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 15-year-old boy who died after he "got into difficulty" in a lake in a park in south-east London has been named by police.

The teenager was identified as Izaiah Smith.

Officers and paramedics were called to Beckenham Place Park, Lewisham, shortly after 3pm on Friday.

Police said on Saturday a search for the boy had been stopped following the discovery of a body.

Specialist diving teams, ambulance crews and firefighters had assisted in the search.

The scene at Beckenham Place Park. Picture: LBC

A Met Police spokesperson said: "A boy was recovered from the lake at around 10.42pm on Friday April 4.

"He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

"His death is being treated as unexpected but not believed to be suspicious."

Izaiah's family have been made aware and are being supported, the force said.

In a statement, Lewisham Council, which manages the Beckenham Place Park, said the park had re-opened on Saturday but the lake would remain closed with security in place until further notice.

"We are working closely with the police in order that their investigation establishes the full facts of what's happened," the council added.