Boy, 15, who died after 'getting into difficulty' while swimming in lake named by police

6 April 2025, 13:50

The scene in Beckenham Place Park in Lewisham, south-east London, after a teenager died after he "got into difficulty" in a lake.
The scene in Beckenham Place Park in Lewisham, south-east London, after a teenager died after he "got into difficulty" in a lake. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 15-year-old boy who died after he "got into difficulty" in a lake in a park in south-east London has been named by police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The teenager was identified as Izaiah Smith.

Officers and paramedics were called to Beckenham Place Park, Lewisham, shortly after 3pm on Friday.

Police said on Saturday a search for the boy had been stopped following the discovery of a body.

Specialist diving teams, ambulance crews and firefighters had assisted in the search.

Read more: Body found in search for teenage boy who went missing while swimming in lake in south-east London

Read more: Man, 20, charged with murder after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Huddersfield

The scene at Beckenham Place Park
The scene at Beckenham Place Park. Picture: LBC

A Met Police spokesperson said: "A boy was recovered from the lake at around 10.42pm on Friday April 4.

"He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

"His death is being treated as unexpected but not believed to be suspicious."

Izaiah's family have been made aware and are being supported, the force said.

In a statement, Lewisham Council, which manages the Beckenham Place Park, said the park had re-opened on Saturday but the lake would remain closed with security in place until further notice.

"We are working closely with the police in order that their investigation establishes the full facts of what's happened," the council added.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Esme Baker, 10, and her father, Lee Baker, 48.

Pictured: Girl, 10, and father, 48, killed in caravan fire at holiday park in Lincolnshire

Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 2025

Max Verstappen wins his first race of the season as he fends off Lando Norris at Japanese Grand Prix
A law that bans fake reviews and so called drip pricing for online shopping has come into force.

UK bans fake reviews and hidden fees in new law to protect online shoppers

Lucy Connolly was jailed for 31 months.

Tory councillor's wife who was jailed for inciting racial hatred after Southport attacks 'should be freed', says ex-PM
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said at last year's Budget that the move would raise £25 billion per year by 2029

Prices ‘pushed higher’ and warnings of job losses as National Insurance rise comes into effect
An armed Met counter-terror firearms unit at Downing Street

UK police chiefs ‘plan national counter-terrorism force’

World News

See more World News

Video footage shows the convoy had emergency lights flashing when it was hit

Israel admits ‘mistakenly’ killing 15 aid workers after video leak contradicted official version of events

18 hours ago

Jaguar Land Rover has paused shipments to the US in the wake of 'Liberation Day' tariffs

Jaguar Land Rover halts shipments to US in wake of tariffs as Trump insists he'll win 'economic revolution'

1 day ago

Flowers and toys left on a swing seat to commemorate victims killed in Russia's missile attack on Friday

Death toll from Russian strike on Zelenskyy's home town rises as 18 confirmed dead - including nine children

1 day ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News