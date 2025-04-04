London park evacuated as police search for teenage boy who went missing while swimming in lake

The scene at Beckenham Place Park. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

A London park has been evacuated after a teenage boy went missing after getting into difficulty in the water.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident took place in Beckenham Place Park, south-east London, on Friday afternoon.

Friday has been the hottest day of the year so far for much of the country.

Officers said: "Police were called at 15:08hrs on Friday, 04 April to Beckenham Place park.

"A 16-year-old boy is believed to have got into difficulty in the water and is now missing.

"Emergency services are currently co-ordinating a search.

Read more: Pictured: Missing 11-year-old 'swept away' while paddling in the River Thames

Read more: Body recovered from water in search for missing sisters last spotted on CCTV near Aberdeen river

Beckenham Place Park. Picture: Alamy

"The next of kin has been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

"The park has been evacuated to facilitate the search."

Lewisham Council, the local authority, said: "We are aware of a serious incident at Beckenham Place Park.

"Council staff are supporting the Police on site. The park is currently closed."