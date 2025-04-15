Fiancée pays heartbreaking tribute to father-of-one who died falling off bar stool on Benidorm stag do

Oliver Holroyd, 29, was due to marry his fiancée Paige Whiteley next month. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

A British man who died on his stag do after falling off a bar stool backwards has been described as a "beautiful boy" by his heartbroken family.

Oliver Holroyd, 29, tragically died at the Flunky Flamingo bar on March 22 after he fell off the stool and hit his head on the ground.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a barman and another customer to resuscitate the father-of one, he was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later. The cause of death remains unclear.

His loved ones have now paid tribute to the Halifax man - and tragically revealed that he was due to marry his fiancée Paige Whiteley next month.

Writing on social media, Oliver's would-be bride wrote: "My Oliver, I can't believe this is real. This shouldn't be real. I miss you so so much. My best friend, the father of our gorgeous little boy, the best dog dad ever, my fiancée, my soul mate.

"Nothing will be the same again but I promise you I will try my best for our little boy. I hope you can see us everyday and I hope I'm making you proud. I'm so sorry this happened to you my darling. I miss you so much.

"I love you with my whole heart, always and forever. Until I see you again, baby. You're my Waterloo. Yours forever."

His grief-stricken mother Karen added: "We miss you so so much Oliver Holroyd. Our beautiful boy, life is just unbearable without you, love you to the moon and back kid... Can't wait until we're all back together."

Oliver's friend Ben Capper is running the Leeds marathon "in his honour" and is raising money for the Stroke Foundation.

A barman and another customer reportedly tried to perform CPR for 15 minutes before an ambulance arrived on the scene. Picture: Getty

Bar manager Gaston Luciano described the horrifying moments that followed after Oliver collapsed off the stool.

"I was doing CPR with the help of another customer, he was responsive for around 60 seconds and then there was nothing," he told MailOnline.

'We tried for around 15 minutes before the ambulance arrived, then they took over and worked on him for another 45. They gave him a shot of adrenaline and connected him to a machine, they did everything they could, it was so sad.

"His friends were in shock for the first minute or so. Then it hit them what was happening, they were emotional and crying."

A witness added: "It was such a horrible and tragic thing to witness, I've never seen anything like it!

"I can't stop thinking about him and his wife-to-be... may he rest in peace."

The 29-year-old was at the Funky Flamingo bar in Benidorm. Picture: Alamy

In a statement to local media on Monday, Spain's National Police said: "We can confirm that a man suffered some type of medical problem and died at the scene.

"He was treated by those present at the premises and then by the paramedics who responded to the call. The medical causes of the death are unknown."

A friend of the deceased said he had a heart attack previously when he was 24.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain."