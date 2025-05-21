Bereaved families of university students ‘excluded’ from suicide review process

University of Bristol physics student Natasha Abrahart, 20, was found dead in her flat in April 2018. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

Bereaved families of students believed to have died by suicide at university should be included in the process of finding out what happened to their loved ones, a review has concluded.

Some families described feeling that universities can be “evasive and reluctant” to answer important and painful questions relevant to prevention, according to the national review of higher education student suicides.

The study – by experts at the National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Safety in Mental Health (NCISH) at the University of Manchester – has called for a version of the “duty of candour” to be introduced to the higher education sector to ensure universities are open and transparent with bereaved families.

In 2023, the Department for Education (DfE) commissioned an independent national review of student suicide deaths, and incidents of non-fatal self-harm, at higher education institutions across England.

The review was informed of 107 suspected suicide deaths and 62 incidents of non-fatal self-harm among students during the 2023/2024 academic year.

Serious incident reports were submitted for 104 (62%) of these – 79 (74%) reports of suspected suicide and 25 (40%) reports of incidents of non-fatal self-harm.

The Government has said it is working with the higher education mental health taskforce to develop guidance and drive consistent adoption in the sector.

The Wills Memorial Building tower at Bristol University is seen behind Bristol Cathedral on a sunny day. The tower stands at the top of Park Street. Picture: Alamy

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the Government is committed to working with universities to turn the findings into “real, lasting improvements”.

She said “decisive, visible action” is expected to ensure that no family is “left in the dark again”.

The report said: “One of the main messages from the families we spoke to was of feeling excluded from and not listened to in the process of finding out what happened to their loved one.

“Some had a perception that universities can be evasive and reluctant to answer important and painful questions.

“Some gave accounts of distressing experiences at inquest in finding themselves in opposition to a powerful organisation.

“For these families the grief of losing a child is compounded by a lack of transparency.”

In most reports into suspected suicide, universities contacted the family of the student to offer condolences and practical and emotional support.

But in around three quarters (76%) of all reports reviewed, the family were not involved in any aspect of the investigation process into the serious incident.

The review said the input from families should be a “key part” of the process, and it would allow universities to look for learning beyond the institutional response – including at the events and the stressors students face.

Most of the serious incident reviews identified potential stressors and experiences that could have contributed to suicide risk.

Mental ill-health and academic problems were the most common factors.

Nearly three-quarters of students had been in contact with university support services prior to the incident, the study found.

The independent review has called for mental health awareness and suicide prevention training to be available for all staff in student-facing roles.

It added students who are struggling academically should be recognised as potentially at risk, with enhanced support being offered at key points in the academic calendar.

Professor Sir Louis Appleby, director of the NCISH at the University of Manchester, said: “A single life lost to suicide is an immeasurable tragedy.

“The main aim of this national review is to improve learning from these tragic incidents to help prevent future deaths.

“We found an excellent response from universities to this national review and, on such a sensitive issue, this is a welcome sign for prevention.

“However, the families we spoke to provided moving accounts of feeling excluded from the process of finding out what happened to their loved ones, and some had a perception the university was evasive and reluctant to answer important and painful questions.

“That is why input from bereaved families should be a key part of the serious incident investigation process, and their questions should be answered as far as possible.

“We suggest a version of the duty of candour should be introduced to the HE sector. This would have the aim of, ensuring openness and transparency with families after a suspected suicide.”

The parents of a student with chronic anxiety who took her own life ahead of a university presentation have criticised the review for failing to address the underlying “systemic issues” in higher education.

University of Bristol physics student Natasha Abrahart, 20, was found dead in her flat in April 2018.

Dr Robert Abrahart, the father of Natasha and a campaigner, said: “This review points out the cracks, but ignores the broken system underneath.

“We don’t need more reports that dodge the real issue. We need change.

“We need a legal duty of care in higher education — before more young lives are lost.

Margaret Abrahart, mother of Natasha, said: “This report has identified some of the things that go wrong, but there is nothing new that we did not know already.

“What it needs to do is address why these things happen.

“Unless you address the underlying university systems and make them safe, you won’t solve the problem.”

Ms Phillipson said: “Every student lost to suicide is a tragedy that leaves families, friends, and entire communities devastated.

“For too long, families have been left with unanswered questions and denied the transparency they deserve. This must change.

“We are committed to working with universities, experts, and students to turn the findings of this review into real, lasting improvements.

“That means better support for at-risk students, a commitment to openness with families, and a sector-wide focus on preventing these heartbreaking losses.

“We expect decisive, visible action to ensure that no family is ever left in the dark again.”

The Government will bring together members of the higher education sector on Friday as part of its latest taskforce meeting, with a focus on addressing the findings of the review.

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK (UUK), said: “Universities are joined in their commitment to prevent student suicides and the findings of the national review will play a key role in supporting the sector’s learning in both the prevention of future tragedies, and how to respond when a tragedy occurs.

“The principles of openness and transparency are essential, and Universities UK will now work with Papyrus and Samaritans to update our Postvention guidance in line with the recommendations.

“We are pleased to see the Government’s continued commitment to the Mental Health Taskforce given the increase in the number of young adults experiencing mental health difficulties, and look forward to working with the new HE Student Support Champion when appointed.”

– The Samaritans can be contacted anonymously on 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org.