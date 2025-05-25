Matthew Wright 7am - 10am
The wild legacy of Cooper’s Hill cheese rolling
25 May 2025, 09:00
Thousands are set to journey to a Gloucestershire hill - and then throw themselves down it this bank holiday weekend for one of Britain’s craziest past times, cheese rolling.
Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake, as it is officially called, attracts participants and spectators from all over the world.
Since 1826, the rules have not changed and entrants throw themselves down the 180m grassy hill in pursuit of a wheel of local Double Gloucester.
The race reaches its unofficial 200th anniversary next year but some have dated it back much further to Roman or Pagan times.
While the event was not contested during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the cheese was still rolled down the hill on Whit Monday to keep the tradition going.
The 3.6kg cheese can reach speeds of 80mph and cannot possibly be caught so the winner is the first over a line at the end of the bumpy ride. The hill is a 1:2 climb and very few manage to stay on their feet, although 23-time winner Chris Anderson has credited his ability to get back on his feet as his secret to his record setting success.
There are three men’s races and a women’s event, with the winner getting to keep the cheese. There is also an uphill race for children to have a go at.
Delaney Irving, the female victor in 2023, was knocked unconscious while falling down the hill and only learned of her win in a medical enclosure afterwards. "I remember hitting my head, I remember it hurting, and then I remember waking up in a tent,” she said afterwards.
The event is totally bonkers but has become an usual part of Britain’s heritage, recently being put forward alongside Hogmanay and Notting Hill Carnival for protected status.
It’s a wild watch and also incredibly dangerous with the local council having washed its hands of it and declared it “unsafe”.
“At previous cheese rolling events, several people have suffered medical episodes and injuries which required emergency treatment by paramedics,” a statement from Tewkesbury council read.
“Double-crewed ambulances and rapid response vehicles struggled to gain access to the site for a prolonged period of time.
“This puts a strain on the resources of both Gloucestershire Constabulary and South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, impacting emergency service provision.”
Here is what you need to know about this year’s event.
When is Gloucestershire cheese rolling 2025?
The first race is held from midday on Spring Bank Holiday, Monday May 26, at Cooper’s Hill, Brockworth, Gloucestershire. It is set to last over the afternoon.
Each race is limited to 25 runners. It is free to enter, although as many as 15,000 have come to the hillside to watch in years gone by.
Some have travelled from as far as Australia to get involved and last year Aussie Dylan Twiss won the second men’s race with American Abby Lampe winning the women’s race. Tom Kopke from Germany won the first race but home honours were restored in the final race by Gloucestershire native Joshua Shepherd.
Last year, the event was broadcast on TV for the first time, giving some legitimacy to what is considered an extreme sport that does not have an official organising body.
That said, there have not been any deaths associated with cheese rolling.
The weather forecast for Monday is not great with rain set to fall in the afternoon. It could create a muddy affair and perhaps a softer landing for participants - albeit a slippery one.