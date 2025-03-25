'England's most beautiful village' flooded by 'intolerable' TikTok tourists, as residents hit back

Tourists visiting Arlington Row in Bibury
Tourists visiting Arlington Row in Bibury. Picture: Getty

Residents of a village said to be England's most beautiful have claimed they are being swarmed by tourists driven by TikTok - and are restricting the number of visitors allowed in.

Cotswolds beauty spot Bibury (population 580) has long been popular, in particular for its Saxon church and its 17th-century weavers cottages. The Victorian designer William Morris calling the village the most beautiful in the country.

But now the sheer number of people flocking to Bibury has becoming overwhelming, locals say, claiming the surge in visitors is caused in part by TikTok.

A particular problem is the coaches blocking up the narrow streets, which residents claim is unsafe.

Now the local council is restricting the number of tourists that can come in, by cutting down on coach access to the village.

The question of whether coaches should even be allowed into the centre of the village at all has also been raised.

Plans are being coordinated by a working group made up of county and parish councillors, as well as the police.

Craig Chapman, the chairman of Bibury parish council, said: "Whilst the residents of Bibury acknowledge that we live in a lovely village, the pressures put on us by the sheer volume of tourists visiting and coaches bringing tourists has become intolerable and unacceptable.

“As a consequence of the lack of infrastructure, road narrowness and the disruptive and unsafe location of the two existing coach bays, it is a fact that Bibury is not a suitable destination for larger coaches.

"We are, therefore, thankful that the issues we face have been recognised and positive actions are being taken."

Arlington Row, Bibury, Gloucestershire, England
Arlington Row, Bibury, Gloucestershire, England. Picture: Getty

Lisa Spivey, of South Cerney parish council, ten miles away, said that “Bibury welcomes tourists but the influx of large coaches really poses a danger to residents and visitors and makes the village chaotic almost all year round.”

Stephen Davies, leader of Gloucestershire county council, said: “We are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of Bibury residents and visitors.

"The proposed measures will help manage traffic more effectively and enhance the overall experience for everyone."

